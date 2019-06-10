Gods and Monsters Release Date Revealed by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has unveiled a new action adventure game called Gods and Monsters. The game is being made by Ubisoft Quebec, the team behind 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It will be released on February 25, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. (PC players will also be able to play it if they subscribe to Uplay+.) Gods and Monsters will take place in a wide open world and will allow players to use powerful abilities granted to them by the Gods of Olympus themselves to battle well known mythological creatures.

Have a look at the trailer for Gods and Monsters!

In Gods and Monsters, players take control of Fenyx, a hero who must restore power to the Greek Gods after they have been stolen from them by Typhos. The game will allow players to traverse through the open world both on the ground and in the air, thanks to a gliding mechanic. The world of Gods and Monsters is said to be filled with “surprises, epic battles, quests and fantastical creatures.”

Marc-Alexis Côté, Senior Producer at Ubisoft Quebec, cited the studio’s previous project, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, as one of the biggest motivations for this new game. He said that, after working on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the past four years, the team couldn’t stop thinking about mythological creatures and their iconic stories. It was this train of thought that inspired the team to dive deep into Greek Mythology with Gods and Monsters.

Will you be picking up Gods and Monsters when it launches on February 25, 2020? What do you think of the game’s painted art style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Youtube]