Square Enix released a trailer for the much anticipated Kingdom Hearts III DLC, which was teased by Tetsuya Nomura, during the 2019 Kingdom Hearts Orchestra: World of Tres concert. The Re:Mind add-on currently has a winter release window, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it will release in 2019. A specific year wasn’t given, sadly.

You can check out the short, 80-second trailer below:

The Re:Mind trailer focuses on battles. At different points, Riku, Aqua, and Roxas appear as playable characters. In each case, they have unique compansions. For example, Roxas has Xion and Axel fighting alongside him. Xehanort appears too, and his eyes look a bit different than usual.

According to Nomura, Kingdom Hearts III will supposedly have free and paid DLC. It is unknown which category Re:Mind will fall into. We will very likely find out much more about Re:Mind during Square Enix’s E3 presentation, which you can watch on June 10 at 6 PM PT (9 PM ET).

Kingdom Hearts III was released in January of 2019 to much critical praise. We loved it here, and gave it our Editor’s Choice Award, praising it for its combat, amount of things to do, and the beauty in its visuals. In addition to Kingdom Hearts III’s positive critical reception, it sold extremely well, topping the sales charts and ranking as the number one best-selling game of 2019 so far.

Are you excited for the new Kingdom Hearts III DLC? What would you like to see from it? Let us know!

[Source: Polygon]