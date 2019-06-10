After the success of the original Persona 5, it’s not exactly surprising to see the popular JRPG return with some added style. A new trailer for Persona 5 Royal was released, showing off some new footage, along with a new character, and a new location.

Atlus seemingly has a lot in store for us with Persona 5 Royal. This, if you’re unaware, is planned to be the definitive version of Persona 5, giving us new content and enhanced features. You can check out the new trailer below (very minor spoilers ahead):

While Atlus has given us some details pertaining to Persona 5 Royal, there are seemingly many surprises in store for us with this enhanced version. The trailer shows lots of footage of the new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, who is said to be an accomplished gymnast.

What’s notable, as well, is that this latest trailer is in English, giving us a taste of some of the excellent vocal performances Persona 5 Royal has in store. It’s the same voice cast as in Persona 5, but with a couple added characters.

Expect to find a new semester in Persona 5 Royal, along with newly added events, and extra story beats, for a (mostly) new adventure. The foundation of the base game is still there, but perhaps the updated content will be enough to warrant a second playthrough of this massive game.

We absolutely loved the original Persona 5 here, praising its story and style, as well as the game’s interesting dungeons and voice acting. But arguably one of the most notable aspects of Persona 5 is its music, which includes an mix of Japanese pop and jazz, which we hope to see more of in Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 5 Royal will launch in Japan on October 31, 2019, with a more nebulous 2020 release window for the West.

