Microsoft stunned at its E3 2019 press conference when it was announced that Phantasy Star Online 2 would finally be leaving Japan. Originally releasing way back in 2012, the online RPG will officially be making its North American debut in Spring 2020. Unfortunately, it won’t be releasing on a Sony system at launch, being exclusive to the Xbox One and PC.

Phantasy Star Online 2 originally released exclusively for PC in 2012, though it later expanded to the PlayStation Vita the following year. It eventually released on the PlayStation 4 in 2016. The Western release will actually be the debut of Phantasy Star Online 2 on the Xbox One, though as of right now it’s unconfirmed whether it will release on the Xbox One in Japan, as well. We do know that Phantasy Star Online 2 will feature full cross-play between Xbox One and PC at launch.

When Phantasy Star Online 2 releases in 2020, it will be free-to-play, giving fans the perfect opportunity to try this hotly-anticipated title. However, this release was confirmed to be for North America only. As for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Sega has “nothing to confirm” at this time. Hopefully we’ll hear more on that soon, though at least we do know Phantasy Star Online 2 is beginning to expand to other regions.

#PSO2 is finally making its western debut in North America on Xbox One in Spring 2020. Regarding an EMEA release, there’s nothing to confirm right now. We understand it’s frustrating, but when we have more news to share, we will. Stay tuned to https://t.co/jlgi18auv2 for updates. pic.twitter.com/Tjii62el6G — SEGA (@SEGA) June 9, 2019

Sega had previously laid out its plans to invest in more online titles in the West, so maybe it’s not necessarily surprising to finally see Phantasy Star Online 2 launch outside of Japan. While it’s likely a bummer for many that Phantasy Star Online 2 is not releasing on the PlayStation 4, there’s always a chance that will change in the future. In a follow-up tweet, Sega said it’s working to make Phantasy Star Online 2 “accessible to as many players as possible,” possibly hinting at a release on more systems later on. There’s nothing to confirm at this point, though.

We’d like to thank all #PSO2 fans for your ongoing support and patience. This is a big step for a much loved franchise and we promise to keep you up to date with any developments and progress in making the game accessible to as many players as possible. — SEGA (@SEGA) June 9, 2019

Phantasy Star Online 2 will release in North America in 2020 for the Xbox One and PC.