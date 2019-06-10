For those who have spent months debating whether or not to pick up a copy of The Division 2, Ubisoft aims to make the decision a tad bit easier. From June 13th to June 17th developer Ubisoft Massive will give players the chance to experience the sequel free of charge. This upcoming free weekend applies to new players across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

The deal gets a little sweeter, too. Currently, The Division 2 is on sale with a 40 percent discount that will not come to an end until June 24th. That means those who experience the game for the first time during the free weekend can take advantage of a steep price cut. In addition, new players who purchase the game after the free weekend will be able to carry their progression with them.

News of The Division 2’s free weekend went live on Ubisoft’s E3 2019 stage. During this time, a slew of other pieces of information were given the spotlight. This especially holds true where other Tom Clancy titles are concerned. For one, Rainbow Six Quarantine was unveiled, after previously being outed during Kotaku’s Splitscreen podcast. This new entry in the long-running tactical series will serve as a PVE co-op experience. A release date has not yet been unveiled, but Quarantine is expected to launch sometime in 2020.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is the other Tom Clancy title that took the E3 stage. While not much in the way of new information was unveiled, Ubisoft did walk back a previous announcement. During Breakpoint’s reveal event last month, developers confirmed the AI teammates solo players made use of in Wildlands would no longer be an option. This decision has since changed, according to the game’s Community Manager. Details on how AI companions will be implemented this time around are not yet known.

The Division 2 is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.