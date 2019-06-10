The Messenger Expansion Gets Release Date

Devolver Digital has announced that The Messenger will be getting a new expansion very soon. Known as Picnic Panic, it will be available for free on July 11, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As you can tell by the trailer and the the title of the expansion, the new content will take players on a vacation to a tropical resort setting, complete with new enemy types, bosses, and more.

Check out the release date trailer for the Picnic Panic expansion:

If you’re unfamiliar with The Messenger, it is a side-scrolling action-platforming game developed by Sabotage Studio, and published by Devolver Digital. In The Messenger, you play as a ninja who can make use of various abilities to fight the game’s numerous enemies. The Messenger initially launched on August 30, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch and PC. The game was later released for the PlayStation 4 on March 19, 2019. Throughout The Messenger, the player will travel through multiple time periods. When in the past, the game’s art style consists of 8-bit graphics, while in the future, the art style changes to 16-bit graphics.

The Messenger also allows players to upgrade the game’s protagonist in a number of ways. Players can level up by collecting Time Shards throughout the journey and spending them at the in-game shop. The abilities that are available for purchase can give players some much needed help with some of the game’s tougher levels. These upgrades include the ability to throw energy shuriken, destroy enemy projectiles with the swing of a sword, recover from being knocked back with the press of a button, and much more.

[Source: Youtube]