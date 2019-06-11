Some may have missed it because of the hype, but Ubisoft unveiled Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta plans during its E3 2019 presentation. The beta will go live on September 5, 2019, approximately one month ahead of the new game’s launch. The beta is scheduled to end shortly thereafter on September 8th.

Players across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms can sign up for a chance to earn beta access by heading over to ghostrecon.com/beta. However, as is usually the case, beta registration does not equate to automatic access. Rather, the only way a player can ensure they land a spot in Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s beta is by preordering the title.

Ubisoft’s E3 2019 conference did not offer much in the way of new information where Breakpoint is concerned, likely because the title’s reveal event took place mere weeks ago. Still, a couple of new trailers were put on display. One focused exclusively on the role Jon Bernthal’s character, antagonist Cole D. Walker, will play. The other provided a general story overview of what fans can expect from the newest edition of the Tom Clancy franchise.

During the presentation, the publisher also confirmed plans to renege on an announcement made previously. Breakpoint’s reveal event unleashed a bevy of information. Included amongst such details was news that Breakpoint would not feature the AI comrades Ghost Recon Wildlands fans were used to in solo play. This has since changed; AI teammates will indeed make a return in the upcoming Ghost Recon entry. At present, it has not yet been confirmed whether the feature will function as it did in Wildlands.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Beta Will Go Live One Month Before Launch WATCH GALLERY

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on October 4th. Preorders for the title and its three special editions are already live online and at various retailers.