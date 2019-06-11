When Limited Run Games announced it was holding its first-ever E3 showcase, many were excited at the prospect at seeing a barrage of new releases for the PlayStation Vita. Thankfully, the company didn’t disappoint, revealing a number of physical releases for the the Sony handheld.

As Limited Run Games has quickly become one of the last champions of the Vita, even as the system (somewhat slowly) heads into the sunset, it’s exciting to know there are even more games on the horizon. From indie darlings like Super Meat Boy and Papers, Please to retro hits like Metal Slug 3, there are plenty of reasons to keep a hold onto your Vita.

Here are all of the releases announced at the Limited Run Games E3 2019 showcase:

Guacamelee! – available on June 14, 2019

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack – available on June 14, 2019

Pix the Cat – available on June 21, 2019

Super Mutant Alien Assault – available on July 5, 2019

Metal Slug 3 – available on July 12, 2019

Atari Flashback Classics – available in July 2019

Damascus Gear Operation Osaka – available in 2019

Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo – available in 2019

DEADBOLT – available in 2019

Revenant Dogma – available in 2019

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken – available in 2019

Rocketbirds 2: Evolution – available in 2019

Super Meat Boy – available in 2019

Papers, Please – available in 2020

Unfortunately, there’s a strong chance that this may be at least the beginning of the end for Limited Run releases for the Vita. With production recently ending on the Vita, there’s no way to tell how much longer we’ll see support for it. And considering how much of a hassle it seemingly was for Limited Run Games to get its hands on Vita carts previously, we could be nearing the end of an era. However, the fact that there are so many physical releases on the horizon is certainly cause for celebration.

Will you be picking any of these titles up when they’re available? Let us know!