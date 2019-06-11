Bandai Namco has officially announced Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, an updated version of the PlayStation 3 RPG. Available on the PlayStation 4 and PC on September 20, 2019, it will bring players back to the magical world of Ni no Kuni. This follows a major pre-E3 leak, which also revealed Elden’s Ring and Tales of Arise.

If you aren’t familiar, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch focuses on a young boy named Oliver, who must go on a magical journey after losing his beloved mother. While traveling through Ni no Kuni, he’ll meet a number of faces of all shapes and sizes, gaining valuable allies to help him on his quest. Oliver and his companions will also meet a variety of familiars that can be used in battle.

Take a look at the remaster in action here:

This remaster will be perfectly suited for newcomers and veterans alike. Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered will have a 1080p resolution and run at 60 frames per second. PlayStation 4 Pro owners will be pleased to know it will be playable in 4K, though the frame rate will be cut to 30fps if someone chooses that option.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch originally released in Japan in 2011, not making its way to the West until 2013. However, the wait was more than worth it, as it received critical acclaim at launch. We even gave it a 10/10, calling it a “refreshing and unique experience.”

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered later got a sequel in 2018, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. While it lacked the Studio Ghibli cutscenes and dropped the familiar-based combat, it was a critical success in its own right. Now, fans will be play its predecessor on a modern console for the first time.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered will release on September 20, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PC.