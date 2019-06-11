During its E3 2019 press conference, Square Enix unleashed a number of surprises. One of them included details and a release date for Tokyo RPG Factory’s upcoming title, Oninaki. Players can explore the complexities of life, death, and reincarnation when Oninaki comes to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) on August 22, 2019. And, yes, this date counts for both Japanese and Western audiences.

See a glimpse of what Tokyo RPG Factory has in store for Oninaki in the E3 trailer below:

Oninaki’s reveal came earlier in the year during a Nintendo Direct presentation. A couple of trailers have dropped since then, but none so detailed as the one featured in the Square Enix conference. Yet, there remains an air of mystery around the title that’s likely purposeful, making Tokyo RPG Factory’s newest project all the more intriguing.

Best known for the 2016 release of I Am Setsuna, Tokyo RPG Factory is quickly becoming the go-to JRPG studio for many a JRPG fan. In many respects, the I Am Setsuna follow-up, 2018’s Lost Sphere, seemed to reinforce this. Therefore, Oninaki may further establish Tokyo RPG Factory’s as a dependable developer of quality JRPG experiences.

In addition to Tokyo RPG Factory’s already impressive pedigree, Oninaki has another key creative mind seeing its development through. Takashi Tokita is serving as the title’s Creative Director. Chrono Trigger and Parasite Eve fans are probably familiar with the legendary game designer, who also worked as a Lead Designer on Final Fantasy IV.

Oninaki will put players in the role of Kagachi, a Watcher tasked with preserving the laws of reincarnation and protecting the “Living World and the Beyond.” The job is bound to be as strenuous as it sounds, since Watchers must guide Lost Souls away from the land of the living. Luckily Kagachi will be equipped with a wide variety of weapons, all of which feature individual skill trees and customization options.

