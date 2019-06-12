A new Star Wars Battlefront II update was released on June 11, 2019 and fixed its modes and heroes. For starters, the new update had another nerf for Anakin Skywalker, bringing him more in line with some of the game’s other heroes and villains. Darth Maul’s lightsaber throw ability was also changed, due to requests from the community after players were having issues hitting the target they were aiming at. Other changes that arrived with the latest update include changes to the amount of players required in a lobby to start a particular match and fixes to various in-game bugs and glitches.

Some of the changes to Anakin include a reduction to the amount of time players are choked when he uses Retribution, from the previous four seconds down to two seconds. This should allow players more of an opportunity to escape, as they won’t die every time they are caught in the ability. His Heroic Might ability also deals less damage against troopers now.

The new game mode lobby changes reduced the number of players needed in a lobby to actually start a match. For Heroes vs Villains, only six players are required, instead of the previous eight. For the game’s Blast and Strike modes, only four players are required, as opposed to the previous eight.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

Balancing tweaks for Anakin Skywalker:

Reduced the duration of the choking during Anakin’s Retribution ability from 4 to 2 seconds.

Anakin’s Retribution does not charge up based on damage received during Heroic Might.

Heroic Might no longer deals increased damage as Anakin takes damage. The ability’s radius still increases as Anakin takes damage.

Increased base damage of Heroic Might from 70 to 90 against heroes.

Reduced base damage of Heroic Might from 130 to 120 against troopers.

Darth Maul:

Darth Maul now throws his lightsaber horizontally instead of vertically, creating a much wider hit-box for his attack. The Furious Throw ability base damage is now reduced from 150 to 75 to balance the ability’s improved accuracy. Improved VFX and Animation related to the ability.

Game Modes

Reduced the minimum number of players required to start the following game modes

Blast from 8 to 4

Strike from 8 to 4

Heroes Vs. Villains from 8 to 6

All Other Improvements

The mini-map in Heroes vs Villains will now work similarly to Hero Showdown and will not constantly show all players on screen.

Heroes will now cost the same amount of Battle Points across all maps.

Fixed an issue where Iden’s Droid Batteries Star Card was granting incorrect recharge time values for the Stun Droid ability.

Fixed an issue where Han Solo would be unable to jump if the Sharpshooter ability got cancelled or interrupted.

Fixed an issue where the DC-15LE weapon would have no crosshair when close aiming, if the Improved Zoom attachment was equipped.

Fixed a visual issue with the animation of the back gear of the 91st Recon Corps.

Fixed an issue where one of the roofs on Kamino allowed players to jump out of map geometry.

Fixed a visual issue with the brightness of the Command Post projections on Geonosis and Kashyyyk.

Fixed an issue where LAAT pilots would be seen floating in air when boarding the Dreadnought on Geonosis – Capital Supremacy.

