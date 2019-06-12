CD Projekt RED has announced that The Witcher series is continuing to sell quite well. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the most recent game in the series, has sold over 20 million copies to date. Considering The Witcher 3 launched on May 19, 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, it is impressive to see that the game is still reaching sales milestones a little over four years after its initial release.

Overall, The Witcher series has sold 40 million copies, with The Witcher 3 accounting for more than half of the 40 million copies sold. The game was so successful that CD Projekt Red even released a standalone card game, based on the very same card game which players could take part in in-game, either for money or simply for fun. A Nintendo Switch version of the game was just announced, which will release sometime in 2019.

CD Projekt RED is now hard at work on the studio’s next massively ambitious game, Cyberpunk 2077, which was shown off during Microsoft’s E3 press conference this year. The company unveiled a new cinematic trailer for the game, which followed the male version of its protagonist, V, as he turned in a mission for infamous crime boss Dexter DeShawn. Things didn’t go as planned however, as V’s partner, Jackie Welles, was killed in the process of completing the job. Upon reaching DeShawn’s place, things got worse and V was forced to fight his way out of a dangerous situation. This is just one example of the many different outcomes players can get when playing Cyberpunk 2077 (which can be played as a pacifist), and much like The Witcher 3, these outcomes won’t always be clearly labeled in black and white.

Are you surprised to see The Witcher 3 is continuing to sell so well long after its initial release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Read our review of the game here.

[Source: Twisted Voxel]