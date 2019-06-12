Sekai Project came to E3 2019 with a load of brand new titles. The American publisher will be bringing plenty of games from Japan to the West, on a variety of platforms. Expect to see plenty of titles on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and even PlayStation VR in the near future.

Here’s what Sekai Project revealed at E3 2019:

Project Lux – releasing on the PlayStation 4 in June 2019 (PlayStation VR exclusive) A futuristic court drama where you’ll have to literally access the memories of the defendant in order to reach a verdict. In this future, most humans are equipped with “cyberbrains.” It will have multiple endings, and will be available digitally on the PlayStation Store

Tokyo Chronos – releasing on the PlayStation 4 in August 2019 (PlayStation VR exclusive) When time suddenly freezes around Shibuya, eight friends must figure out what exactly happened and why. With this group being the only ones who are around, this VR adventure promises to be a thrilling one.

Fault Milestone One – releasing on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Fall 2019 The popular visual novel will finally make its way to consoles later in 2019. While it will release on the Nintendo Switch this Summer, it will make its way to Sony’s systems in the Fall. It centers around Princess Selphie and her guardian Ritona, who must journey back to their home before it’s too late.

World End Economica – releasing on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Winter 2019 Taking place on a colonized moon, World End Economica centers around a young boy named Haru. Comprising of all three parts of the original visual novel, you’ll experience Haru’s attempts to fulfill his dream by manipulating the stock market.

Narcissu – releasing on the PlayStation 4 in Winter 2019 A grounded, emotional visual novel, Narcissu puts a spotlight on terminal illness and those affected by it. This release will bring together all entries in the Narcissu series.

Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ – releasing on the PlayStation 4 in late 2019 This dungeon-crawling RPG centers around a group of zombie girls. Along with Reggie, the son of a scientist, the group attempts to traverse across a post-apocalyptic landscape in order to mass-produce a cure for the zombie virus.



It’s always exciting to see new Japanese visual novels make their way to the West. Will you be picking up any of these titles when they release? Let us know!