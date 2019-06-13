It looks like PlayStation Network is currently down. All of PlayStation’s online services are offline, and it doesn’t appear to be part of any sort of maintenance. At this time, it’s unknown what has caused this issue, and there’s no indication of when the service will be back up.

All of the following services are currently down:

Account Management

Gaming and Social

PlayStation Now

PlayStation Video

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Store

PlayStation Music

Hopefully, Sony is working on fixing the issue, and we’ll see the service up again in no time. When it does get back up and running again, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. And make sure to let us know if you’ve been experiencing any issues, or whether the service is working for you.

[Source: PlayStation]