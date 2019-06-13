The impact of the closure of Telltale Games continues to ripple through the industry. Once again, a Telltale series has been delisted from the PlayStation Store. This time it’s Tales from the Borderlands, one of the most beloved entries in the Telltale catalog. While removing any game from digital storefronts is bad enough, this one stings more knowing that it looks to be an important piece in setting up the still-unreleased Borderlands 3.

This news, while disheartening, is not unexpected. Tales from the Borderlands had already been removed from other storefronts like Steam and GOG. In addition, it’s only the latest Telltale game to be removed from digital storefronts in the wake of the developer’s untimely demise.

Sadly, this comes as Borderlands 3 is nearing release. Rhys, one of the main protagonists of Tales from the Borderlands, may be a major player in the long-awaited sequel. Despite not being voiced by Troy Baker this time (which is a story all its own), Rhys looks to be a big presence in Borderlands 3. Unfortunately, despite being one of Telltale’s most critically acclaimed series, there’s likely a significant number of Borderlands fans who haven’t played Tales from the Borderlands, and now there’s a chance they never will.

There is some hope, though. 2K Games, publisher of the Borderlands franchise, had previously said it’s looking to gain publishing rights to Tales from the Borderlands, effectively saving the series. This would be similar to what happened with Telltale’s The Walking Dead, which was saved from a mid-season cancellation by Skybound Games. However, there doesn’t appear to be any sort of forward momentum at this point.

Outside of the Borderlands 3 connection, Tales from the Borderlands has always been one of Telltale’s best-reviewed seasons. Our review of the first chapter called it “a superb inaugural episode.” Hopefully we’ll have more positive news with this situation soon.

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Store]