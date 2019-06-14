Ahead of Death Stranding’s release date announcement, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier accurately revealed the title would launch in November 2019. Interestingly, he also suggested the launch date for another PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II. According to Schreier, Naughty Dog’s next adventure is sit to arrive in early 2020, possibly in February. It seems Ellie herself, actress Ashley Johnson, is privy to the same information. In a recent interview with Brian Foster, Johnson appears to nearly let slip the sequel’s release date.

At the tail end of the interview, Foster questioned Johnson about when the sequel will finally hit store shelves. As she began to answer, his question continued, cutting her off from saying what sounded a lot like the beginnings of “February.” Of course, she never completed her sentence, likely remembering that the date still remains tightly kept secret. Barring the ongoing rumors and speculation, of course.

The interview with Ashley Johnson is featured in the video below. Her seemingly near slip of The Last of Us Part II’s release date starts at around the 1:07:20 timestamp:

It has been roughly a year since the title’s last big update, apart from news about filming having wrapped in recent weeks. Because of Sony’s skipping E3 2019, rumors surfaced weeks ahead of the show that new TLoU Part II details would go live before the event. Obviously, such an update never transpired. The question on everyone’s mind is what Naughty Dog could possibly be waiting for; yet, the answer seems rather simple. Naughty Dog is not ready to talk.

Sony and Naughty Dog have yet to unveil an official release date for The Last of Us Part II. February 2020 is starting to sound as though it may be a done deal, though. Should we all start marking our calendars now?

[Source: Critical Role via PlayStation Universe]