The Call of Duty series has been around for almost 16 years and during this time, events around the world have understandable shaped how war, as a subject, is dealt with by various types of media including interactive entertainment. This was particularly evident in the way DICE handled Battlefield 1‘s campaign, and more recently, Infinity Ward’s handling of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s reveal.

In stark contrast to its infamous “No Russian” take, the developer has said that it aims to create an emotional experience that sheds light on the realities of war. Studio Narrative Director, Taylor Kurosaki, placed a special emphasis on this during a recent interview with the PlayStation Blog, and said that the upcoming Modern Warfare is a “critique” of war, not a glorification of it.

It should make you think. This is a very sensitive subject. This is not a pro-war game, it’s a critique. And it exposes how deadly serious this stuff is. We’re not beholden to anybody, and nothing is off limits. We critique the superpowers, we critique how they fight in these regions of conflict. We do our research because we want to get this right. We realize how important it is to treat this subject with reverence and respect. Some of our consultants say, ‘we had imperfect intel. We were fighting in an area that was blurry, that wasn’t black or white. And yet we are expected to be perfect. That is the burden that we carry. And we know we have to be perfect.’ It’s not lip service. It’s straight from the horse’s mouth.

Kurosaki added that Infinity Ward aims to create characters that players will care about. His comments follow the revelation that Modern Warfare‘s campaign made playtesters cry due to the narrative’s “weight and gravity.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release on October 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.