Preorder Marvel’s Avengers for Only $50 on Amazon

E3 2019 saw Marvel’s Avengers get a reveal trailer and a release date all in one fell swoop, along with some tantalizing new information about the game, and now that it’s available for preorder, you can already pick it up on sale. If you preorder Marvel’s Avengers on Amazon right now, it’s only $49.94, as opposed to the usual $59.99 price point.

Marvel’s Avengers starts on A-Day, as the Avengers open their new West Coast headquarters, powered by a terrigen crystal. An act of sabotage leaves the Bay Area devastated and Captain America allegedly dead. Five years later, The Avengers must regroup to clear their name and continue fighting against the forces of evil that threaten the Earth.

We know that the game will feature four player co-op eventually, but that the main campaign is single-player only. Past that main campaign, we don’t know a whole lot. We know that there will be microtransactions, but that they won’t impact gameplay. We also know that future locations and heroes will be added for free. Whether Hawkeye is one of those added heroes or a later reveal for the main game remains to be seen.

If you aren’t a fan of what the characters look like, you’ll just have to deal with it. Crystal Dynamics won’t be changing them at all. That doesn’t matter though, because the little bit of gameplay that we saw at E3 2019 was a whole lot of smashy superhero fun, even if it was only the intro and told us nothing about the wider gameplay beyond the campaign. We at least know that it’s not going to be an open-world game, but we can’t wait to learn more.

Marvel’s Avengers releases on May 15, 2020, but you probably won’t be able to get this deal forever, so if this is a game you plan on picking up, make sure you assemble your wallet and grab it before it disappears.