Photos of a Cyberpunk 2077 bomber jacket circulated on social media during E3 2019. A select few in attendance at the event received the item as a gift. CD Projekt RED even sent one to Hideo Kojima, who didn’t go to the show. Unsurprisingly, there were those who took advantage of the opportunity, selling the jacket online at a ridiculously high price. Fans that may want to dish out upwards of $450 for it on eBay are advised to save their money. CD Projekt RED plans to eventually sell the jacket on its online store.

Developer Rafai Jaki warned fans against purchasing the bomber jacket online in a recent Twitter post. In doing so, he also revealed the studio’s online storefront will sell a “similar version.” See Jaki’s post in the tweet linked below:

Please don’t buy the Cyberpunk 2077 jacket on eBay for 400 usd. The plan is to have a similar version in our store. pic.twitter.com/mzG033zGjJ — Rafal Jaki (@GwentBro) June 13, 2019

Unfortunately, Jaki’s post doesn’t offer too much more information. For instance, a potential release date and price for the Cyberpunk 2077 bomber jacket remain under wraps. There’s also still the matter of when the store will ship to the United States. According to Jaki, there currently no date. However, he did tease that it “should not be long.”

Perhaps the biggest draw is the jacket’s being reversible, letting the wearer choose to don either neon yellow on the outside, or black with the Samurai logo. For a look at why this particular bomber jacket is such a hot commodity, check out photos of Kojima wearing it in the following post.

Received the E3 souvenir, a cool jacket of CYBER PUNK 2077! Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/sv9vY0mHxB — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 14, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit stores for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020. Fans interested in getting a bit of a head start can preorder both the game and its Collector’s Edition now.

[Source: Rafal Jaki on Twitter via PC Gamer]