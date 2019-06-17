CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 will allow the player to summon their vehicles similar to the way players are able to summon Roach in The Witcher 3. Players won’t need to run around endlessly trying to find where they parked their cars, only to remember at the last second that it’s just down the street. Since Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the future, the vehicles in-game can make use of on-board artificial intelligence to drive themselves to the player’s location.

Pawel Sasko, Lead Quest Designer on Cyberpunk 2077, went into detail about in-game vehicle summoning:

So basically, because those cars are equipped with AI, if you call it, you can see the car driving towards you. So you can see when it arrives, basically. You can see as your motorcycle arrives, you can see as your car arrives. So you can just leave it wherever you want, it can go somewhere, just call it, and AI makes it like “bzzt!,” he drives by and waits for you.

It was also revealed that every apartment in-game will have a garage for players to store multiple vehicles, and that players will be able to set a certain vehicle as their main mode of transportation if they have become particularly attached to one. CD Projekt RED is still working out some details and deciding just how many vehicles players can own, to ensure everything is as polished as possible in time for the game’s release on April 16, 2020.

Sasko further clarified this by saying:

We’re still discussing, you know, if you can own all the cars, or some of the cars, because there are a few gameplay things, because the driving model for the cars, it just has to be crisp. It’s going to be plenty. And thing is that you can swap those cars, so you can decide “okay that’s my main car, that’s my motorcycle that I’m driving with.”

Are you excited that you will be able to summon your vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! If you haven’t had a chance to pre order the game yet, you can purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on Amazon.

[Source: VG247]

