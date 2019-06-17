Since the launch of Early Access this past April, Media Molecule has not been forthcoming about the number of Dreams users. While concrete data remains a secret, new information from the game itself confirms a ball park amount of current players. At the very least, upwards of 100,000 players have participated in Dreams Early Access.

This intriguing bit of information comes courtesy of a recent post on Reddit. Redditor Tmfwang shared a screenshot from Dreams, in which one account from the game, MmDreamQueen, was shown to have 100,000 followers. See the screenshot in the image featured below:

Of course, this does not mean Dreams Early Access only has 100,00o users. For all anyone knows, Early Access may very well be closing in on 200,000 users. Yet, such speculation will remain speculation until Media Molecule publicly reveals the data itself.

Regardless of how many people are experimenting with the Dreams Early Access phase, plenty of good content continues to emerge from it. In addition to a ton of original creations, Dreams creators have put their own unique spin on Marvel’s Spider-Man, Metal Gear Solid, and Ghost of Tsushima, as well as other properties.

To give players even more of a reason to keep returning, Media Molecule recently launched the first patch for Early Access. No, VR support is not yet included in the package. Yet, new cosmetics, games, AutoSurf options, and other new additions have been introduced to the experience. The studio also debuted a “What’s New” section to the main menu, giving community members a better way in which to keep track of what Media Molecule has planned for Dreams.

Early Access is still available for purchase on PlayStation Network for $29.99. As of now, an official release date for the full game has yet to be revealed, though Media Molecule has said it doesn’t want Dreams to remain in Early Access for too long.

[Source: Reddit via Push Square]