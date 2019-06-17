A short story about Overwatch‘s newest character, Baptiste, titled WHAT YOU LEFT BEHIND was just released by Blizzard. The short story was revealed in a tweet on Overwatch‘s official Twitter account, and has been released in its entirety for fans to read. What You Left Behind is considered to be official lore for the character. Unlike graphic novels or motion comics, this short story is mostly text with just a few pages that feature artwork of the character.

If you’re unfamiliar with Baptiste, he is one of the game’s medics. Baptiste isn’t just useful for healing teammates though, as he can also take out enemies with ease due to abilities like the Amplification Matrix which doubles both the damage and effectiveness of your teammates projectiles as they pass through it, and Exo Boots, which allow him to jump higher. He’s a highly mobile support hero.

Baptiste’s past finally catches up to him… with explosive results. Read WHAT YOU LEFT BEHIND, a new Overwatch short story. https://t.co/lHyHBnsTSd pic.twitter.com/Bokokfv98v — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 17, 2019

Overwatch launched on May 26, 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game features a multitude of different characters, each with their own unique abilities. It focuses heavily on team play, as opposed to something like the Call of Duty series, where lone wolf, run and gun gameplay is encouraged. In Overwatch, players will need to make use of communication, and strategy to ensure their team wins the match.

In April of 2019, the game received a Workshop Mode which allows players to create their own game modes using dev tools to alter existing modes and set specific rules to create their own custom game modes. One example of a mode that players can make is one where the floor damages players with fire as they stand on it, forcing them to find creative ways around the map to engage enemies.

