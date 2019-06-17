Months after its release and Red Dead Redemption 2 praise has yet to cease. It does indeed deserve all the accolades, however. Fans may disagree about gameplay, but its story, acting, and characters are all deserving of endless applause. The same can be said of the prequel’s original soundtrack, which fans will be able to purchase very soon.

Red Dead Redemption II’s original soundtrack, The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack, will go on sale next month on July 12th. Those who preorder the OST on iTunes will receive the first two singles upfront.

For a look at the album art, check out the following post from Rockstar Games’ official Twitter page:

Produced by Daniel Lanois, who has on his resume 11 Grammy Awards, the Red Dead 2 OST features quite the musical cast. For example, the soundtrack includes vocal performances from acts such as D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens, and Josh Homme. Of working on the soundtrack, Lanois had this to say,

Red Dead Redemption 2 provided a terrific compositional space, vast and covering a range of emotional textures–a real place for my imagination to run wild. From recording with Rhiannon Giddens in Nashville, to New Orleans with my friend Cyril Neville, to New York City with D’Angelo, to Willie Nelson and Josh Homme, the inspiration never quit!

Composer and indie rock artist Rocco DeLuca contributed to the soundtrack also. DeLuca’s resume is impressive in its own right, as he performed alongside the likes of Johnny Cash and John Lee Hooker. DeLuca noted the following about his experience with Red Dead 2: “I had a great time reuniting with Lanois to compose for this project, and I’m incredibly grateful to see how the ‘Crash Of Worlds’ chant has touched the hearts of so many players through the game.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Rockstar Games]