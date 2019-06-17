When covering the production of The Last of Us Part II, there’s a portion we don’t often hear much about: multiplayer. That could be because the game may not include a multiplayer mode, if the packaging of the Limited Edition Days of Play PS4 is to be believed.

If you look at an image from Push Square below, you’ll see a section underlined in red, stating “…God of War and The Last of Us Part II do not support online multiplayer.” This could be a mistake, seeing as how the game is still a ways off, but it’s an important detail nonetheless.

This seems to contradict the fact that we got confirmation from Naughty Dog that the game would include a multiplayer component. Now, this idea could have been scrapped to save on development time, but it seems unlikely, given the positive reception to the first game’s online mode. For now, we should assume this is just a packaging error until we hear official confirmation from Sony or Naughty Dog.

We also recently reported on the game’s release date, which might have been accidentally revealed by the actress who plays Ellie, Ashley Johnson. She was asked when the game would come out and she started to say “February,” before being cut off. If this is true, it’s possible that the game’s planned multiplayer could have been scrapped to get the game out by 2020. But let’s not count on that.

We’ll be sure to let you know when we hear word on the game’s official release date and whether the Days of Play PS4 included an error.

What do you make of this potential packaging error? Do you think it’s a mistake or will the game ship without a multiplayer mode? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Push Square]