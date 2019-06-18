Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, have released some new information regarding the weapon changes coming with the game’s second season when it launches on July 2, 2019. As was previously announced, a new weapon, the L-Star LMG is heading to the game once Season 2 arrives. The L-Star LMG uses energy ammo, can overheat if fired too frequently, and is an airdrop weapon, meaning it doesn’t spawn on the ground like other weapons in the game. It will be added into the loot pool alongside the Kraber sniper rifle, and Mastiff shotgun, giving players a new way to even the odds when outnumbered or in a tense situation. Besides the L-Star, some new attachments are being added into the game as well.

Check out the trailer for the L-Star LMG!

Once Season 2 releases, there will be some new attachments for players to find around the map like new Hop-Ups, magazines, and more to provide players with something new to use. The new Hop-up attachments include the Disruptor Rounds, which are compatible with the RE-45 and the Alternator, and deal increased shielded damage, and the Hammerpoint Rounds, which are compatible with the P2020 and the Mozambique, and deal increased unshielded damage. Respawn is also adding Energy magazines into the game, which will increase the magazine size for the Havoc, Devotion, and Triple Take.

Respawn said that they are changing the loot pools for the airdrops depending on which stage of the game you are in, meaning “players will find more Krabers in early and mid-game airdrops, while endgame airdrops should spawn more Mastiffs.” Respawn has made changes to the amount of ammo players can carry in an inventory slot too. Shotgun ammo stacks have been reduced from 64 to 16, meaning players will need to carry multiple stacks of ammo if they want to use a shotgun. Energy ammo stacks have been increased from 60 to 80, bringing them in line with light and heavy ammo.

[Source: Respawn Entertainment Via: Reddit]