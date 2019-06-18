Andrew O’Neil, Co-Founder and Vice President of video game studio Bluepoint Games, has passed away at the age of 47. At this time, a cause of death is unknown. Bluepoint has become a well-known studio in the PlayStation community, thanks to its various remakes and remasters of beloved first-part Sony titles.

Prior to founding Bluepoint, the Birmingham, England native lent his talents to Acclaim, later joining Retro Studios. There, he served as lead programmer for both Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes. He founded the Austin-based Bluepoint Games in 2006.

Since its founding, Bluepoint became known its PlayStation-related titles. The studio developed the PlayStation Vita port of the crossover fighting game PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The studio is probably best-known, however, for its various remasters on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

Bluepoint helped bring the first two God of War games to the PlayStation 3 as part of the God of War Collection. It also assisted on the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection and The Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Collection, both for the PS3. Since then, Bluepoint helped port Flower, Gravity Rush, and the first three Uncharted games to the PlayStation 4.

The studio’s most recent project was 2018’s Shadow of the Colossus, a full remake of the PlayStation 2 classic. It received critical acclaim at launch, with our review calling it “awe inspiring.” We know Bluepoint is currently working on its next project, though what that project is is unknown. However, it looks to be the studio’s most ambitious project yet, with the unannounced game being described as a “re-envisioning,” rather than a remake. It’s unknown how O’Neil’s death will affect Bluepoint’s this project.

Said Bluepoint Games on O’Neil’s passing, “Andy’s contributions to the gaming industry will never be forgotten. We are saddened by his passing, but grateful he will forever be a part of our lives.”

[Source: Dignity Memorial]