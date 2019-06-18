If you had an itch to start playing Monster Hunter: World’s new expansion, Iceborne, you’re in luck. A beta will be released for the PS4 starting on June 21, 2019. This will be available only for PS Plus users this weekend and will end on June 23rd. Then, the second phase will begin on June 28th for all PS4 users, giving everyone a chance to try out the beta.

It’s unclear if the beta will have the same content as the demo shown at E3 2019, but it will likely contain similar content, while showing off some of the expansion’s flagship monsters and new area, Hoarfrost Reach.

Get a taste of the wintry Hoarfrost Reach with the #Iceborne Betas on PS4! PS Plus members play June 21-23.

All PS4 players hunt on June 28-30. pic.twitter.com/jUhBnJ45OI — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 18, 2019

As the name suggests, Iceborne will feature an all-new area covered in snow, with the deadly monsters that inhabit it. You’ll find new features like the Clutch Claw that can be used as a grappling hook of sorts to close the gap between you and your foes.

I got to go hands-on with the expansion at E3 2019 and was hooked, immediately. The amount of customization, complex monsters, and new features were enough to grab me and make me excited.

Along with the beta, you probably have Monster Hunter on the mind, as a trailer for the upcoming movie was leaked just last night on June 17th. The live-action film will star Milla Jovovich, who you might remember for her work in the live-action Resident Evil films. The Monster Hunter film is currently scheduled for September 4, 2020 release date.

As for Monster Hunter: World Iceborne, you won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the full version, as it will release September 6, 2019 for PS4 and elsewhere. Note that you must own the base version of Monster Hunter: World to gain access to the expansion.

Will you be jumping into the Monster Hunter: World Iceborne beta this weekend? Is it something you’re looking forward to? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]