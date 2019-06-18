PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 18, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Mars Alive ($15.29)

Mini-Mech Mayhem ($19.99)

Slum Ball ($14.99)

Vacation Simulator ($29.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives POOYAN ($7.99)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ($39.99)

Citizens of Space ($14.99)

Crystal Crisis ($14.99)

Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior ($3.99)

Luna ($14.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Cities: Skylines – Industries ($14.99)

Cities: Skylines – Pearls From The East (Free)

Cities: Skylines – Synthetic Dawn Radio ($3.99)

Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face ($4.99)

DOA6 Characters & Costumes ($2.99 and up)

Dragon Star Varnir DLC (Free and up)

God of War – Digital Comic Book Bundle (2 through 4)($6.99)

God of War – Digital Comic Book Bundle + Issue 1 (includes 1 through 4)($6.99)

GWENT — Novigrad Premium Pre-Order Pack ($39.99)

GWENT — Novigrad Pre-Order Pack ($19.99)

Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary ($14.99)

Killing Floor 2 DLC ($4.99 and up)

Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde ($9.99)

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 PS PLUS MEMBER BONUS (Free for PS+)

Ride 3 Free Pack 10 (Free)

World of Tanks – Sherman vs Tiger Mega ($54.99)

PS Vita Games

Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior ($3.99)

