Ubisoft Massive has launched the latest update for The Division 2 with Patch 1.09. As usual, the patch comes with a whole host of fixes to better stabilize the game and make for a smoother experience. Update 1.09 also adds in the sequel’s first post-launch Specialization, the Gunner. All in all, the new update is reasonably sized, weighing 6.8GB on the PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, the Xbox One version clocks in at around 5.9GB.

For a full rundown of everything featured in The Division 2’s Update 1.09, check out the patch notes listed below:

New Specialization: Gunner

Introducing the first post-launch Specialization! The Gunner is equipped with a powerful minigun and will serve as the vanguard for SHD agents.

Special Field Research

To unlock the Specialization when Title Update 4 hits the live servers, you’ll be tasked to complete five stages of in-game challenges!

Year One Pass owners will unlock the Specialization immediately but will also be able to go on a Special Field Research, unlocking unique cosmetic rewards!

Clans

Changed Clan Weekly Projects to be easier to complete for smaller clans.

Reduced CXP requirements for each tier of Clan Cache.

Invites and join requests that have not been responded to within 28 days will automatically be removed from the clan inbox.

Added last online status to show when clan members were last active.

Added a weekly reset timer the clan progression menu, giving a clear indicator on when you will be able to collect your cache.

Added indicators for members already in a group, and how many free spaces are available on the clan roster page.

Added a new “Keyword” section in the clan details, allowing players to choose from a list of predefined words to describe their clan.

Added “Keyword” search functionality when looking for a clan.

The clan member who earns the top distinction of the week will receive a medal icon over their name in the clan roster.

Clan insignia is now visible when using photo mode

Mods

Generic Protocol Mod and Generic System Mod can no longer be equipped in High-End, Gear Set and Exotic items.

You will still be able to equip them in lower quality items.

All other mods can be equipped in slots matching their type (Offense, Defense, Utility).

Developer Comment: Generic mods could be stacked in unhealthy ways and the gear mod eco system has not been in a place we are happy with and it had led to some unwanted behavior such as low-level farming for generic mods.

Missions

Roosevelt Island Shipping containers containing virus samples will now be easier to spot.



Projects

Specific talents requirements for project donations has been removed.

Replica/crafted items requirement for project donations has been removed.

Added World Tier 5 requirements for some projects.

Increased rewards for most projects.

Specializations

All Specializations have received a talent tree rework.

NPCs

Removed “bulletproof” backpacks from NPCs that would block all incoming damage.

Decreased acceleration of NPCs when repositioning in cover.

Enabled Engineer archetype NPCs to setup Turrets on the ground if no valid cover position exists.

Fixed various issues with Controller archetype NPCs getting stuck or being unresponsive in certain situations.

NPCs can’t be suppressed when deploying a Drone.

UI

Removed redundant “!” for new items shown in Cache Content in Proficiency Caches.

Apparel Caches should now only display a “!” in the UI when a key is acquired and once the key has been seen should disappear.

There’s now a timer that shows the cooldown before being able to kick a player from a group.

Skills

Further improved the Reviver Hive which should result in it more reliably reviving downed agents.

Assault Drone After killing its current target, the Assault Drone will now attack the enemy the player is currently shooting. If no target is being shot, it will attack the closest enemy to its owner instead.

Firefly Pathing of all Firefly mods has been improved Aiming improvements on all Firefly mods. Base cooldown durations for all Firefly mods have been reduced Blinder 60 seconds (previously 120 seconds). Demolisher and Burster 90 seconds (previously 120 seconds). All Firefly mods have incremental cooldowns based on number of targets payload successfully deploys against (this however does not apply if the Firefly was destroyed by an enemy) Blind status effect applied by the Blinder Firefly now lasts 8 seconds (previously 5 seconds).



Exotics

New Exotic Holster: Dodgy City Gunslinger’s Holster

Talents

Rooted The talent description now states the intended cooldown of 60 seconds.



Commendations

Further improved Discovery Merits to allow loot boxes opened by other players count towards every group member’s progress.

Dark Zone

Players can now go Rogue in the Occupied Dark Zone. Dealing damage to other Agents (outside of your group) will cause the player to disavow The Division.

There is no grey Rogue in the ODZ. Damaging other Agents is the only way to go Rogue in the ODZ.

Additional Manhunt ranks have been added to the ODZ. Players still have to clear their bounties at SHD terminals, but additional rewards are available to players who clear (or claim) a high rank bounty.

Manhunt ranks are now infinite in the ODZ. Killing other Agents increases the player’s Manhunt rank, along with their Dark Zone XP rewards on a successful bounty clear. Compete on a new leaderboard for the highest ODZ Manhunt rank!

PvP

Rifle PvP damage modifier increased to 1.7.

Shotgun PvP damage modifier increased to 1.65.

Bug Fixes

Fixed weird lighting in some tunnels.

Fixed an issue where grouped players could disconnect after leaving a Classified Assignment.

Fixed an issue where enemy NPCs could lose track of players in Operation Dark Hours.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to claim the weekly Clan Cache.

Fixed an issue where rails in DZ West did not appear on barriers surrounding a checkpoint.

Fixed an issue where Master Sergeant Quiroz in the Space Administration HQ would jump down earlier than intended. He was a bit to eager.

Fixed an issue where an explosion was missing in the Space Administration HQ before Master Sergeant Quiroz appears.

Fixed an issue where Weasel’s weapon could fly out of his hand. Sweaty palms can be a real issue for some people.

Fixed an issue where players could not be attacked at a certain spot in the Stadium map.

Fixed an issue where several collectibles would not automatically play when picked up.

Fixed an issue where the accuracy of a player in the Activity Summary could be negative.

Fixed an issue where opening the Top CXP Clan menu could cause frame drops.

Fixed an issue where the objective for “Return to the White House” would not complete if you skipped the cinematic.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when being revived by another player and the Control Point Officer at the same time.

Fixed an issue which would prevent players from opening the Strategic info when downed in Operation Dark Hours.

Fixed an issue which could prevent the Call for Help animation to be visible for other players.

Fixed an issue where inspecting a player through the social menu after being downed could cause the menu UI to persist during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where the “Open Cache” and “Back” buttons on the Apparel Event Cache UI would disappear, when pressing both buttons at the same time.

Fixed an issue where Hunters could be revived outside the radius of their Reviver Hive, as well as being revived an unlimited amount of time.

Fixed an issue where enemy NPC faces would not correctly target players while strafing.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could get stuck while spawning in DZ East.

Fixed an issue where players could stare into the void.

Fixed an issue where players could jump into a patio they should not have access to. No trespassing!

Fixed an exploit that allowed the Hive skill to become un-targetable and shoot at enemy players at a specific location on Fort McNair.

Fixed an issue where setting the difficulty level for a mission from within a Classified Assignment did not apply that difficulty level and did not reset the mission.

Fixed an issue where players could receive multiple Ivory Keys from the same Hunter.

Fixed an issue where NPC speed after turning would be incorrect.

Fixed an issue where NPCs would skip animations after jumping.

Fixed an issue where the Call for Backup would not be received by players having the option activated.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn below the map when teleporting to a reconnecting player.

Fixed an issue where the audio could get corrupted when playing a cinematic.

Fixed an issue where Lucy and Buddy could become permanently invulnerable in Operation Dark Hours.

Fixed an issue where audio for collectibles could become corrupted after prolonged gameplay.

Fixed an issue where players could become unable to interact with the agent’s note in the “Investigate the Safe House” side mission.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to interact with the laptop and liberate a Safe House.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the map overview after completing the Dark Zone South intro mission.

Fixed an issue where a player could revive multiple agents at the same time with the Reviver Hive.

Fixed an issue where the difficulty of a bounty would be different in the Bounties tab and the Mega Map.

Fixed an issue where players could be revived by the Reviver Hive after the Razorback encounter ended when the whole team was downed.

Fixed an issue where when placing a turret on a car the Turret would drop down to the floor.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes not be able to move around circular cover.

Fixed an issue where players would be able to see through the map when looking at a window on the Stadium map.

Fixed several issues where the turrets in DZ-West would fire at Rogue Agents beyond the intended range.

Fixed an issue where a turret in the DZ-West could fire through a fence at Checkpoint Delta.

Fixed an issue where Turrets could fall through the floor, roof and other objects.

Fixed an issue where players would be able to see through the map when looking at a window in DZ-West.

Fixed an issue where the dialogue audio could switch to English when playing with a different language setting.

Fixed an issue that could cause FPS drops on PC when opening the Ubisoft Club Rewards.

Fixed an issue where random Open World encounters would not spawn.

Fixed an issue where several parts of the Specialization UI were missing localization.

Fixed some weird doors.

Fixed an issue where some Assault Rifles would not hinge correctly on the Crusader Shield.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to inspect apparel within the Apparel Event Cache UI.

Fixed an issue where pressing the “Inspect” and “View Stats” buttons at the same time would cause the text from the two pages to overlap in the UI.

Fixed some weird stairs.

Fixed an issue where extra ammunition from mods would not properly be added to Skills.

Fixed an issue where Manny would repeatedly thank agents for saving hostages in a Classified Assignment. He’s really thankful, ok?

Fixed an issue where Conflict Caches could reward loot below the player’s World Tier when playing with lower level agents in a party.

Fixed an issue that didn’t allow player to see previous Distinctions of the Week in the Clan Quarters.

Fixed an issue where killed NPCs could clip through objects they fell on.

Fixed an issue where notifications toasts were missing when completing an activity, after abandoning several projects in a row.

Fixed an issue where Inaya al-Khaliq would stay in an A-Pose after being recruited. She has now relaxed.

Fixed an issue where inspecting a player would show the inspecting player’s stats instead.

Fixed an issue where reloading while using a Shield would play the wrong animation.

Fixed an issue where the debriefing audio after completing a mission could play several times.

Fixed icons on Auxiliary Skill Mods which should now show the icon of the Skill they can be equipped in

This may seem like plenty, but it only scratches the surface with regards to what Ubisoft Massive has planned for the rest of The Division 2’s first year on the market. During E3 2019, the studio laid out a Year 1 Roadmap, which features plans for three add-ons. Each of the three will be available to players free of charge.

Year 1 Roadmap content will launch in an episodic format, each adding “new areas, modes, rewards, specializations, exotic gear” to the experience. The first of such content, entitled D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions, will roll out on an unspecified date this July. Pentagon: The Last Castle will count as the second add-on and is scheduled to launch sometime this fall. The third and final episode, Coney Island, is set to go live in the early part of 2020.

Update 1.09 Adds First of the Post-Launch The Division 2 Specializations WATCH GALLERY

The Division 2 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ubisoft Forums via MP1st]