By year’s end God of War fans will have the chance to add even more collectibles to their growing collection. This time, the collectibles in question are “timeless wooden artifacts” from Level 52 Studios, a Seattle-based manufacturer of high-end collectibles. The studio’s upcoming God of War pieces, which depict both Kratos and Atreus, have been designed as “Atreus’ Toys,” and certainly look the part. They are pricey, though. Preorders recently went live on Level 52 Studios’ website, revealing the price of $119.99 for the pair of toys. Shipping is expected to begin between November and December of this year.

Santa Monica Studio shared news of the preorder availability in the following Twitter post:

From the home of Kratos and Atreus, these timeless wooden artifacts are infused with a seemingly unbreakable spirit as they remain perfect in every way, since the days Atreus was last seen playing with them. Pre-Order @level52studios https://t.co/Gn9XtBQ3xM pic.twitter.com/VqYPfdlXuX — Santa Monica Studio is Watching Raising Kratos (@SonySantaMonica) June 18, 2019

Made of polystone, both figurines stand seven inches tall. It’s the hand-painted and weathered design that will seemingly ensure they are of the highest premium quality. Such details also make the wooden artifacts appear as though they come from within God of War’s world itself. Because only a limited number of them will be produced, fans interested in collecting Level 52 Studios’ take on Atreus Toys are advised to act fast.

For an even closer look at the wooden Kratos and Atreus figures, check out the image gallery below:

Preorder for Wooden Kratos and Atreus Figures Are Live

New God of War collectibles continue to crop up every so often. Most recently, God of War anniversary pins were added to the PlayStation Gear Store. A few weeks ago, Prime 1 Studio added high-end figurines featuring Kratos, Atreus, and Baldur to its collection. Pricing and a release date have yet to be revealed for Prime 1 Studio’s merchandise.

[Source via Sony Santa Monica on Twitter]