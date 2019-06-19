Limited Run Games is at it again, this time with a physical release of Accounting+ from Crows Crows Crows and Squanch Games. This comes by way of the official Limited Run Games Twitter account. The tweet notes that this will be a Limited Collector’s Edition containing lots of extra goodies, in addition to the boxed version of the game itself.

The contents of the Limited Collector’s Edition are as follows:

Accounting+ for PS4

Tree Guy Plush with recorded voice lines by Justin Roiland!

18″ X 24″ poster

A special coin

Accounting+ from @crowsx3 and @squanchgames joins our PSVR line of Limited Runs next Wednesday, June 26 at 10am & 6pm EDT. And if you like SPECIAL COINS, the Limited Collector's Edition has one! It's very special… and it's a coin! pic.twitter.com/uBrPmtEfye — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 19, 2019

If you aren’t familiar with Accounting+, it’s described as a nightmare adventure comedy from Justin Roiland, the co-creator and executive producer behind Rick and Morty. And this dark sense of humor makes its way into Accounting+ in a prominent way, giving it its own identity.

The PS4 version included in this Limited Run Games release requires PSVR, bringing you into an immersive and twisted world that hammers you with abrasive dark comedy. If you’ve ever seen the Christoper Nolan film, Inception, you’ll feel right at home with Accounting+. But instead of going through dreams within dreams, you’re tasked with going through virtual realities within virtual realities.

It’s a unique concept that works mostly well, despite its lack of player interaction. Many critics enjoyed the dialogue and characters, but criticized it for its linearity.

If you’re a PSVR fan and want a new reason to bust out your headset, Accounting+ is a good choice. If you’re already a fan of the game or Justin Roiland, Limited Run Games has you covered with this physical release.

The first batch of preorders will go live on June 26, 2019 at 10am ET, with the second batch available later that day at 6pm ET. If you’re interested, you can preorder it for $64.99 during the aforementioned times.

[Source: Twitter]