Until May 2019, Kingdom Hearts III wore the crown as 2019’s best-selling title. Now, the baton has been passed to Mortal Kombat 11. With only two months on the market, the latest entry in the fighting franchise overtook the long-in-development Square Enix adventure.

This news came courtesy of The NPD Group’s recent report on hardware and software sales for May 2019 in the United States. Mortal Kombat 11’s rise to the top of the charts for the second consecutive month led to its outperforming Kingdom Hearts III, which now sits comfortably as the second best-selling game in 2019. There are a few other interesting titles on the list, too. For example, two PlayStation 4 exclusives–Days Gone and MLB 19: The Show–are among the year’s top 10 best-sellers.

The 10 top-selling games for 2019, so far, are as follows:

Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Anthem Resident Evil 2 2019 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption II Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

It is worth noting that this data only tracks dollar sales; unit sales do not factor into these numbers. Specific sales information about the number of copies sold remains under wraps.

This all is especially a boon for Mortal Kombat 11, as it continues to outperform other entries in the long-running franchise. According to NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella, second-month sales for Mortal Kombat 11 almost doubled those of other games in the series. On his Twitter page, Piscatella posted the following graphic detailing MK11’s various accomplishments:

US NPD SW – Mortal Kombat 11 repeated as the best-selling game of the month and is now the best-selling game of 2019 year to date. Month 2 sales of Mortal Kombat 11 nearly doubled the comparable sales of any other Mortal Kombat game in the history of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/ep0rJutALw — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 18, 2019

If you’re one of those who have yet to contribute to MK11’s success, the title is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Sources: VentureBeat, Mat Piscatella on Twitter]