Tim Schafer, the mind behind games like the ever popular Psychonauts series, has stated that Double Fine currently has no plans to make a sequel to Brutal Legend. In an interview at E3 2019, Schafer was asked whether or not there would ever be another installment. Schafer said that since the studio has been “in sequel mode” for a while now, the team isn’t interested in making another one at the moment. However, he did tell fans to “never say never,” meaning the idea isn’t entirely off the table.

Here’s what Schafer had to say:

That’s a fun universe, too, that I’d love to back to, but now we’ve been in sequel mode for a few years and it’d be nice to do something new… but never say never.”

Schafer had previously stated during E3 2017 that Brutal Legend would end up seeing a sequel at some point. Going off of the current statement, it seems that the time isn’t right for Jack Black to return to the role of Eddie Riggs.

If you are unfamiliar with Brutal Legend, it was released on October 2009 in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It was later released on PC in February 2013. The game launched to positive reviews due to its over the top humor, action oriented gameplay, and top-notch voice acting. Black voiced Brutal Legend‘s protagonist, Eddie Riggs.

Brutal Legend takes place in an alternate universe where humanity is enslaved by Demons. Brutal Legend featured an open world for players to explore, complete with a customizable hot rod for players to drive.

What do you think of Schafer’s comments on Brutal Legend 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

