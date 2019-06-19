In many respects, online petitions have most assuredly gotten out of hand. Who can forget the petition to convince NetherRealm and Warner Bros. to put Scooby-Doo’s Shaggy as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 11? Yet, sometimes, such efforts seem well worth the fuss. A new Cyberpunk 2077-related petition will certainly land in the latter category. If you are hoping for a “You’re Breathtaking” achievement/trophy in the CD Projekt RED title, there’s a petition on Change.org eagerly awaiting your digital signature.

One of the highlights of E3 2019 included Keanu Reeves’ stage presence during Microsoft’s conference. While describing Cyberpunk 2077’s futuristic world as “breathtaking,” Reeves was interrupted by an audience member who shouted that he was “breathtaking.” Without missing a beat, the actor quickly responded with “you’re breathtaking, you’re all breathtaking.” Thus, a meme was born. Now fans are petitioning for CD Projekt RED to add the reference in Cyberpunk 2077’s trophy list, specifically as the name of what would be the Platinum trophy.

At the time of writing, the Change.org petition has not been live for a full 24 hours. However, it’s already amassed about 17,000 of the 25,000 signatures it asks for. There currently exists no word on what this petition plans to accomplish if and when it reaches the 25,000-signature goal. Though it stands to reason such a number would at least garner the attention of CD Projekt RED, potentially encouraging the studio to consider a “You’re Breathtaking” trophy.

As many may already be aware, this does not serve as the only Keanu Reeves petition taking the internet by storm. Another one, also featured on Change.org, wants Time Magazine to list the actor as Person of the Year. It is quite the big ask, considering the year is hardly halfway over. But why not start the campaign early?

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020.

