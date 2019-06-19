Santa Monica Studio, the developer behind 2018’s acclaimed God of War is hiring staff that “must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and be able to speak in depth about the combat systems, mechanics and enemies.” Based on the success of 2018’s game, the idea of a God of War 2 or sequel isn’t exactly surprising. After all, its ending is ripe for a sequel and leaves things open in the narrative department.

You also might recall the studio’s creative director, Cory Barlog sending out a hidden message via Twitter, which you can see below.

Reminiscing about how crazy the last 6 yrs has been so I thought I would create a GOW BTS THREAD of photos + thoughts. Buckle up, gonna’ be long. It all started out as scribbles and notes on a board and a stack of note cards. Big board image is an early breakdown of the story. pic.twitter.com/a1iZB0SllK — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) April 21, 2019

It’s no coincidence that the first letter of each of his tweets spelled out “Ragnarok is coming,” which hints to the apocalypse in Norse mythology. This phrase was also used in a dynamic theme that released, celebrating God of War’s 1-year anniversary. After the game’s ending, this seems to be in line with where the series is going and it will be exciting to see.

2018’s God of War was wildly successful, reaching 10 million units sold in just a year. This is impressive and makes it even easier to justify a sequel. Not only that, but it’s one of the highest reviewed games on the PlayStation 4, getting 10s across the board from various outlets, including ours.

It is important to keep in mind, a God of War sequel has not been officially confirmed by Santa Monica Studio or Sony, but it would be absolutely wild if the series was abandoned after the success of 2018’s game. If there is a sequel, it will likely debut on the next generation PlayStation, which is rumored to be a powerhouse. Santa Monica Studio likely has an idea of the system’s specs and might even have dev kits available.

What do you make of this? Do you think we’ll see a God of War sequel? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Dualshockers]