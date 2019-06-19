The NPD Group, which tracks games industry data in the U.S., has released its findings for the month of May 2019, with regard to video game and hardware sales. According to the firm’s report, via analyst Mat Piscatella, spending in May was “11 percent lower than a year ago.” Since this console generation is winding down, as both Sony and Microsoft cursorily tease future plans, a dip in software and hardware sales are a given. Still, there are success stories to be found in The NPD’s May 2019 report. For one, Mortal Kombat 11 rose to the top of the charts once more, while Days Gone remained steady in the number two spot.

Game-related spending for May 2019 wasn’t just down year-on-year where software sales are concerned. A drop in hardware sales also factored into the decline, as there was a 20% loss compared to May 2018. Piscatella noted, “declines in both software and hardware spending drove overall performance. Year-to-date spending across tracked video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards is down 3 percent when compared to 2018, to $4.7 billion.”

Like its position on the sales charts for April 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 reigned supreme in terms of dollar sales for May. The title’s continued success has made it the best-selling game of the year so far. Days Gone also repeated its April 2019 sales position for the month of May and is now the eighth best-selling title of 2019 year-to-date.

As far as dollar sales are concerned, the top 10 best-selling games of May 2019 are listed as follows:

Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone Total War: Three Kingdoms Rage 2 Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption II MLB 19: The Show Minecraft NBA 2K19

Top-selling PlayStation 4 games for the month of May include:

Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Rage 2 Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII NBA 2K19 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

On the hardware side of things, Nintendo Switch beat out the competition in both dollar and unit sales in May 2019. According to Piscatella, “Nintendo Switch sales growth was offset by declines across all other hardware platforms.” Meanwhile, the standard black DualShock 4 remains the top-selling accessory in 2019.

[Source: The NPD Group via VentureBeat]