I’m taking over PSLS Live this week to bring you an early look at Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, the enormous remake of the classic Crash Bandicoot karting game. We’ve got our official review coming from Paulmichael Contreras very soon, but we’re happy to give you a look at the final game before we render our verdict.

We’re going live at 5 pm EST/2 pm PST, and we’ll be playing for an hour or two, so stick around to see some of the tracks, customization, and other fine details that this game offers.

One detail you won’t see in this Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled live stream is the Grand Prix seasonal events, which don’t start for another couple of weeks. At that time, challenges will go live and allow players to earn new cosmetics and even all new racers and premium costumes for them. Eventually Spyro will be added to the mix during the third Grand Prix event, which is the perfect way to keep players coming back and playing more. Did I mention that the Grand Prix season events are all free additions to the game?

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled isn’t just content from the original Crash Team Racing PS1 game. There are also maps, modes, and characters that were found in Crash Nitro Kart. Beenox’s goal was to key off of nostalgia on the original game while also updating it and making it feel like a great kart racer for players today. It also includes the ability to swap between original music and the remastered soundtrack.

I’d say that this live stream is a headstart at going for the Platinum, but looking at the trophies, this one’s going to be a tough one to get, so this is just going to be for fun. Be sure to come join us playing, let us know what you think, and ask any questions about the game. While I can’t render a final verdict on it yet, I can walk you through the features in the game as I race very poorly ahead of its impending launch.