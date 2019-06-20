The Diamond Casino & Resort update will be making its way to GTA Online shortly, according to a press release from Rockstar. If you drive by the area now, you’ll notice a construction project underway, but the “Opening Soon” sign has been removed. According to Rockstar, the casino will “open its doors later this summer.”

Once open, you’ll be able to partake in various forms of entertainment, do some shopping, and enjoy “state-of-the-art gaming facilities,” among other engaging activities. Seeing as how GTA Online is full of mini games and things to do, your imagination can run wild when thinking about all the entertainment there could be in the Diamond Casino & Resort.

A tweet about the Casino update from Rockstar can be seen below:

Opening soon: A luxury casino in the heart of Vinewood… pic.twitter.com/fSM9xXFk23 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 13, 2019

This is just one of the ways Rockstar has been supporting GTA Online and making it one of the most popular multiplayer games to date. The online mode is part of Grand Theft Auto V, which is one of the best-selling games of all time, constantly falling within top 10 sales lists month-after-month. In fact, Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling PS4 game ever, as of May 2019.

This is partly due to the game’s expansive single player mode, but GTA Online is what has kept players around for six years and counting. With the game’s success, it makes you wonder what we’ll see in terms of a next generation version, or of the online community will simply migrate to the PS5 using backwards compatibility.

As it stands, the GTA Online community is huge and the inclusion of the Diamond Casino & Resort will likely keep players around. We don’t know a whole lot about the details of this update, but we’ll be sure to let you know when we find out more.

