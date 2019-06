In case your wallet wasn’t already hurting enough after all the E3 sales, there is yet another lengthy list of discounted games on the PlayStation store, thanks to the latest PSN Flash Sale. You’ll find dozens and dozens of games heavily discounted, especially if you’re a PS Plus member, so now’s a great time to take a look.

There are lots of highlights in this sale, and every single deal comes in at under $10.

If you’re in the mood to kill some zombies, you can grab each of the Dead Rising ports for dirt cheap this week. That’s Dead Rising, Dead Rising 2, and Dead Rising 2: Off the Record for $5.99 each.

You can also grab Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin for $9.99, which is a great deal, considering it comes with all the DLC. Although this is considered the black sheep of the series, it’s still a great game that’s worthy of your time.

Life is Strange Complete Season and Life is Strange: Before the Storm are also on sale for $3.99 and 5.09 respectively, so this is a great opportunity for you to play some of the best narrative adventure games of the generation.

You’ll also find a slew of deals for Ghost Recon: Wildlands DLC, including Fallen Ghost, Narco Road, and Last Stand, among many others. This is just in time to get you hyped for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

But there’s a ton more for you to check out, so take a look at the full list of discounted PS4 games below. Do note that the discounted price is listed first, with the original price listed afterwards. Some games offer additional discounts with a PS Plus membership, too.

Key: GAME NAME $Sale Price $Original Price

2064: READ ONLY MEMORIES $4.99 $19.99

2DARK $8.99 $29.99

3ON3 FREESTYLE – LITTLE FOX CHARACTER PACK $9.09 $12.99

8-BIT HORDES $7.49 $29.99

8-BIT INVADERS! $7.49 $29.99

A FISHERMAN’S TALE (VR) $9.74 $14.99

ACE OF SEAFOOD $5.99 $11.99

ACES OF THE LUFTWAFFE $0.99 $4.99

ACT IT OUT! A GAME OF CHARADES $2.09 $6.99

ADAM’S VENTURE: ORIGINS – DELUXE EDITION $3.99 $19.99

AER $7.49 $14.99

AEREA – DELUXE EDITION $2.49 $24.99

AGATHA CHRISTIE – THE ABC MURDERS $5.99 $29.99

ALBERT AND OTTO $2.99 $11.99

ALEKHINE’S GUN $5.99 $29.99

AMNESIA: COLLECTION $8.99 $29.99

ANOTHER WORLD – 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION $2.39 $7.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-IN-1 PACK $3.99 $7.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG $1.99 $3.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA $1.99 $3.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES: MS. PAC-MAN $1.99 $3.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN $1.99 $3.99

ARIZONA SUNSHINE (VR) $9.99 $39.99

ARMELLO $9.99 $19.99

ARMIKROG $4.99 $9.99

ASEMBLANCE BUNDLE $4.54 $12.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED CHRONICLES: CHINA $3.99 $9.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED CHRONICLES: INDIA $3.99 $9.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED CHRONICLES: RUSSIA $3.99 $9.99

ASTEBREED $9.99 $19.99

ATTRACTIO $4.99 $19.99

ATV DRIFT & TRICKS DEFINITIVE EDITION (VR) $4.99 $24.99

AWKWARD! $4.79 $11.99

BANNER SAGA 1 $9.99 $24.99

BARD’S GOLD $1.49 $4.99

BASTION $2.99 $14.99

BATTLESHIP $5.99 $14.99

BEACH BUGGY RACING $3.99 $9.99

BEAST QUEST $7.99 $39.99

BEDLAM: THE GAME BY CHRISTOPHER BROOKMYRE $2.99 $9.99

BEHOLDER COMPLETE EDITION $5.99 $14.99

BEN 10 $8.99 $19.99

BIG BUCK HUNTER ARCADE $9.99 $19.99

BLACK THE FALL $7.49 $14.99

BLASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE (VR) $7.49 $14.99

BLEED $3.24 $12.99

BLEED 2 $3.74 $14.99

BLEED 2 DELUXE EDITION $6.99 $27.99

BLEED COMPLETE BUNDLE $6.99 $27.99

BLEED SPECIAL EDITION BUNDLE $7.62 $30.49

BLOOD WAVES $7.99 $9.99

BLOODY ZOMBIES (VR) $7.49 $14.99

BLUE ESTATE – THE GAME $3.24 $12.99

BLUE RIDER $4.99 $9.99

BOGGLE $3.99 $9.99

BOUND BY FLAME $4.99 $19.99

BROKEN AGE $2.24 $14.99

BUBSY: THE WOOLIES STRIKE BACK $4.99 $19.99

BULLY $8.99 $14.99

CALADRIUS BLAZE $7.49 $29.99

CARNIVAL GAMES VR $9.99 $19.99

CARTOON NETWORK: BATTLE CRASHERS $9.99 $19.99

CASTLE INVASION: THRONE OUT $1.99 $4.99

CATLATERAL DAMAGE (VR) $3.99 $9.99

CAVEMAN WARRIORS BUNDLE $3.74 $14.99

CHAOS ON DEPONIA $3.89 $12.99

CHILD OF LIGHT $4.49 $14.99

CHILDREN OF ZODIARCS $8.99 $17.99

CHRONICLES OF TEDDY: HARMONY OF EXIDUS $4.49 $14.99

CLADUN RETURNS: THIS IS SENGOKU! $9.99 $19.99

CLAIRE $3.74 $14.99

CLOUDS & SHEEP 2 $2.49 $9.99

CRAYOLA SCOOT $8.99 $29.99

CROIXLEUR SIGMA $7.49 $14.99

CROSSOUT $7.99 $9.99

CROSSOUT – NEW SCANNER PACK $7.99 $9.99

CROSSOUT – WILD HUNT PACK $9.99 $19.99

CRUZ BROTHERS – CAMPS EDITION $6.49 $12.99

DARK QUEST 2 $8.99 $14.99

DARK SOULS 2: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN $9.99 $39.99

DAY OF THE TENTACLE REMASTERED $2.24 $14.99

DEAD ALLIANCE $7.99 $39.99

DEAD RISING $5.99 $19.99

DEAD RISING 2 $5.99 $19.99

DEAD RISING 2 OFF THE RECORD $5.99 $19.99

DEAR ESTHER: LANDMARK EDITION $3.99 $9.99

DEATH SQUARED $4.49 $14.99

DEFUNCT – DELUXE EDITION $1.99 $19.99

DEPONIA $3.89 $12.99

DESERT CHILD $9.59 $11.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED $4.49 $29.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – A CRIMINAL PAST $2.39 $11.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – ASSAULT PACK $1.24 $4.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $6.74 $44.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SEASON PASS $2.99 $14.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SYSTEM RIFT $2.39 $11.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – TACTICAL PACK $1.24 $4.99

DEVIL MAY CRY 4 SPECIAL EDITION $7.49 $24.99

DICK WILDE (VR) $8.99 $14.99

DIGERATI FAMILY FRIENDLY BUNDLE $3.62 $14.49

DIGERATI INDIE DARLING BUNDLE $7.49 $29.99

DISCOVERY (VR) $2.15 $11.99

DOGOS $7.19 $11.99

DON’T STARVE TOGETHER: CONSOLE EDITION (SR) $5.99 $14.99

DON’T STARVE: CONSOLE EDITION $4.49 $14.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE $9.99 $39.99

DREAMBREAK $2.49 $9.99

DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE $1.99 $9.99

DUCATI – 90TH ANNIVERSARY $4.99 $9.99

DYNAMITE FISHING – WORLD GAMES $1.24 $4.99

EAGLE FLIGHT (VR) $6.59 $19.99

EAGLE FLIGHT & WEREWOLVES WITHIN PSVR BUNDLE $9.99 $39.99

EARTHFALL $9.99 $24.99

ELECTRONAUTS (VR) $7.79 $19.99

ELIOSI’S HUNT $4.49 $9.99

ELK SIMULATOR $5.99 $9.99

END SPACE (VR) $7.99 $19.99

EVERSPACE STELLAR EDITION $9.99 $39.99

EXTINCTION $7.99 $39.99

EXTINCTION: DELUXE EDITION $9.99 $49.99

FALLEN LEGION: FLAMES OF REBELLION $6.99 $19.99

FAR CRY 4 HURK DELUXE PACK $2.24 $7.49

FEAR EFFECT SEDNA $1.99 $19.99

FISHING SIM WORLD $9.99 $19.99

FISHING SIM WORLD: EQUIPMENT PACK 1 $4.01 $5.99

FISHING SIM WORLD: LAGO DEL MUNDO $8.24 $10.99

FISHING SIM WORLD: LAKE DYLAN $7.69 $10.99

FISHING SIM WORLD: LAKE WILLIAMS $6.59 $10.99

FLASHBACK $9.99 $24.99

FOOTBALL NATION VR TOURNAMENT 2018 $8.99 $19.99

FORGOTTON ANNE $9.99 $19.99

FULL THROTTLE $2.24 $14.99

FURI $5.99 $19.99

FURI – DEFINITIVE EDITION $6.59 $21.99

GET EVEN $7.49 $29.99

GLASS MASQUERADE $2.99 $11.99

GOD EATER: RESURRECTION $7.99 $19.99

GOOSEBUMPS: THE GAME $7.49 $14.99

GRAB THE BOTTLE $1.99 $4.99

GRAND THEFT AUTO: SAN ANDREAS $8.99 $14.99

GRAVEL $7.99 $39.99

GRAVEL SPECIAL EDITION $9.99 $49.99

GRIM FANDANGO REMASTERED $2.24 $14.99

GROW HOME $2.63 $7.99

GROW UP $3.99 $9.99

GUNS GORE AND CANNOLI $4.99 $9.99

GUNS OF ICARUS ALLIANCE: PS4 EDITION $0.99 $9.99

GUNS’N’STORIES: BULLETPROOF VR $9.99 $19.99

HARD RESET REDUX $1.99 $19.99

HAS BEEN HEROES $6.99 $19.99

HITMAN GO: DEFINITIVE EDITION $1.59 $7.99

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA $9.99 $19.99

HUNGRY SHARK WORLD $4.99 $9.99

HUNTING SIMULATOR $7.99 $39.99

IDLE CHAMPIONS: BRUENOR STARTER PACK $5.99 $9.99

IMPACT WINTER $5.99 $19.99

INDIE PUZZLE BUNDLE VOL.1 $9.99 $39.99

INFINITE AIR MARK MCMORRIS $5.99 $29.99

INK $2.49 $9.99

INNERSPACE $4.99 $19.99

INSIDE $6.99 $19.99

INSIDE MY RADIO $4.49 $14.99

INVISIBLE INC. CONSOLE EDITION $6.79 $19.99

JEOPARDY! $7.99 $19.99

JOTUN: VALHALLA EDITION $4.94 $14.99

JUMP STARS $3.49 $9.99

JUST CAUSE 3 $5.99 $19.99

JUST CAUSE 3 – EXPLOSIVE WEAPON PACK $1.19 $3.99

JUST CAUSE 3 – WEAPONIZED VEHICLE PACK $1.19 $3.99

JUST CAUSE 3 – XXL EDITION $8.99 $29.99

JUST CAUSE 3: AIR LAND & SEA EXPANSION PASS $3.74 $14.99

JUST CAUSE 3: BAVARIUM SEA HEIST $1.79 $5.99

JUST CAUSE 3: MECH LAND ASSAULT $3.59 $11.99

JUST CAUSE 3: REAPER MISSILE MECH $1.49 $4.99

JUST CAUSE 3: SKY FORTRESS $3.59 $11.99

KEEP TALKING AND NOBODY EXPLODES (VR) $7.49 $14.99

KERO BLASTER $4.99 $9.99

KNIGHTS OF PEN AND PAPER +1 DELUXIER EDITION $8.99 $14.99

KYURINAGA’S REVENGE $4.49 $9.99

LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS $3.99 $19.99

LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS – SEASON PASS $1.49 $9.99

LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS & SEASON PASS PACK $4.34 $28.99

LARA CROFT GO $1.99 $9.99

LAYERS OF FEAR $4.99 $19.99

LICHDOM: BATTLEMAGE $5.99 $29.99

LIFE IS STRANGE COMPLETE SEASON $3.99 $19.99

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM COMPLETE SEASON $5.09 $16.99

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM DELUXE EDITION $7.49 $24.99

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM DELUXE UPGRADE $2.99 $9.99

LIMBO $1.99 $9.99

LIMBO & INSIDE BUNDLE $8.99 $29.99

LITTLE NIGHTMARES $5.99 $19.99

LOADING HUMAN: CHAPTER 1 (VR) $7.99 $39.99

MAFIA III $9.99 $39.99

MANHUNT $8.99 $14.99

MANTIS BURN RACING $3.74 $14.99

MANUAL SAMUEL $3.99 $9.99

MAROONERS $3.99 $9.99

MASQUERADA: SONGS AND SHADOWS $9.99 $19.99

MASTERS OF ANIMA $4.99 $19.99

MAX PAYNE $8.99 $14.99

MILANOIR $6.49 $12.99

MITSURUGI KAMUI HIKAE $5.99 $11.99

MOMODORA: REVERIE UNDER THE MOONLIGHT $4.99 $9.99

MOMONGA PINBALL ADVENTURES $2.99 $5.99

MONKEY KING: MASTER OF THE CLOUDS $2.49 $4.99

MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK $5.99 $19.99

MONOPOLY PLUS $4.49 $14.99

MONOPOLY PLUS: MY MONOPOLY $3.49 $9.99

MONSTER SLAYERS $3.74 $14.99

MORDHEIM: CITY OF THE DAMNED $9.99 $39.99

MOTO RACER 4 $7.99 $39.99

MOTOG P17 $9.99 $39.99

MOTOGP 14 $8.99 $59.99

MURDERED: SOUL SUSPECT $1.99 $19.99

MUSYNX $8.99 $29.99

MXGP – THE OFFICIAL MOTOCROSS VIDEOGAME $7.49 $29.99

MXGP2 – THE OFFICIAL MOTOCROSS VIDEOGAME $7.99 $19.99

MXGP3 – THE OFFICIAL MOTOCROSS VIDEOGAME $9.99 $39.99

MY NIGHT JOB $1.99 $7.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 3 FULL BURST $9.99 $19.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 2 $9.99 $19.99

NARUTO: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM $9.99 $19.99

NATURAL DOCTRINE $7.49 $14.99

NECROPOLIS $7.49 $29.99

NEIGHBORHORDE $2.49 $4.99

NEXT UP HERO $4.99 $19.99

NINE PARCHMENTS $4.99 $19.99

OCEANHORN – MONSTER OF UNCHARTED SEAS $7.49 $14.99

OCTAHEDRON $6.49 $12.99

ODDWORLD: NEW N TASTY $6.99 $19.99

OH MY GODHEADS $3.74 $14.99

OH…SIR! THE INSULT SIMULATOR $1.49 $2.99

ONE PIECE GRAND CRUISE (VR) $4.99 $9.99

OUTCAST – SECOND CONTACT $7.99 $39.99

OUTLAST 2 $7.49 $29.99

OUTLAST: BUNDLE OF TERROR $5.79 $28.99

OXENFREE $6.99 $19.99

PAC-MAN 256 $2.49 $4.99

PAC-MAN CHAMPION EDITION 2 $6.49 $12.99

PARANAUTICAL ACTIVITY $2.49 $9.99

PERFECT $4.99 $9.99

PINBALL FX2 VR $5.99 $14.99

PINBALL FX3 – MARVEL PINBALL ORIGINAL PACK $2.49 $9.99

PLANET OF THE APES: LAST FRONTIER $5.99 $19.99

PLANET OF THE APES: LAST FRONTIER – TEAM APE BUNDLE $7.49 $24.99

PRISMATIC SOLID $4.99 $9.99

PROJECT CARS $9.99 $19.99

PSYCHO-PASS: MANDATORY HAPPINESS $8.99 $29.99

PSYCHONAUTS (PS2 CLASSIC) $1.49 $9.99

PSYCHONAUTS IN THE RHOMBUS OF RUIN (VR) $2.99 $19.99

PUZZLE/USE YOUR BRAIN BUNDLE $3.74 $14.99

R-TYPE DIMENSIONS EX $8.99 $14.99

RACE THE SUN $1.99 $9.99

RAPALA 2017 $9.99 $19.99

RAYMAN LEGENDS $9.99 $39.99

RAYON RIDDLES – RISE OF THE GOBLIN KING $3.59 $11.99

REAL FARM – DELUXE EDITION $4.99 $49.99

RED DEAD REVOLVER $8.99 $14.99

RESIDENT EVIL CODE: VERONICA X (PS2) $7.49 $14.99

RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS $7.99 $19.99

REUS – DELUXE EDITION $1.69 $16.99

REVENANT SAGA $7.49 $14.99

RIDE 2 $9.99 $39.99

RIPTIDE GP BUNDLE $5.19 $12.99

RIPTIDE GP: RENEGADE $3.99 $9.99

RIPTIDE GP2 $2.79 $6.99

RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION $9.59 $59.99

RISK $5.99 $14.99

RISK URBAN ASSAULT $5.24 $14.99

RIVER CITY MELEE: BATTLE ROYALE SPECIAL $8.74 $24.99

ROAD RAGE $5.99 $29.99

ROCKSMITH 2014 EDITION – REMASTERED $8.99 $29.99

ROLLERCOASTER LEGENDS $3.74 $4.99

RUNBOW $5.99 $14.99

SAVE THE NINJA CLAN $1.19 $2.99

SCRABBLE $5.24 $14.99

SÉBASTIEN LOEB RALLY EVO $7.99 $19.99

SERIAL CLEANER $5.24 $14.99

SHADWEN $5.09 $16.99

SHAPE OF THE WORLD $7.49 $14.99

SHIKHONDO: SOUL EATER $3.49 $13.99

SHINESS: THE LIGHTNING KINGDOM $7.49 $29.99

SHINY – A ROBOTIC ADVENTURE $1.49 $14.99

SILENCE $8.99 $29.99

SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE $9.99 $24.99

SLAIN: BACK FROM HELL $3.74 $14.99

SLAYAWAY CAMP: DELUXE EDITION $6.24 $24.99

SLAYAWAY CAMP: THE BUTCHER’S CUT $4.24 $16.99

SLEEPING DOGS: DEFINITIVE EDITION $4.49 $29.99

SNEAKY BEARS $4.79 $7.99

SNOOKER NATION CHAMPIONSHIP $4.94 $10.99

SOMA $8.99 $29.99

SONG OF THE DEEP $3.74 $14.99

SONGBRINGER: THE BUNDLE $6.99 $19.99

SPACE RIFT – EPISODE 1 (VR) $5.99 $19.99

SPORTS BAR VR $8.99 $19.99

STARDUST GALAXY WARRIORS: STELLAR CLIMAX $2.99 $9.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL CRUSHER WEAPON PACK $3.49 $4.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL ELI PILOT PACK $2.79 $3.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL HAILSTORM WEAPON PACK $3.49 $4.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL IRON FIST WEAPON PACK $3.49 $4.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL KHARL ZEON PILOT PACK $2.79 $3.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL LANCE STARSHIP PACK $9.09 $12.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL LEVI PILOT PACK $2.79 $3.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL NADIR STARSHIP PACK $9.09 $12.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL NEPTUNE STARSHIP PACK $9.09 $12.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL PULSE STARSHIP PACK $9.09 $12.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL RAZOR PILOT PACK $2.79 $3.99

STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL SHOCKWAVE WEAPON PACK $3.49 $4.99

STEAMWORLD DIG $2.99 $9.99

STEAMWORLD DIG 2 $9.99 $19.99

STEAMWORLD HEIST $4.49 $14.99

STEAMWORLD HEIST – THE OUTSIDER $2.49 $4.99

STEEL RATS $5.99 $19.99

STEEL RATS DELUXE EDITION $7.19 $23.99

STEEP $9.89 $29.99

STEEP 90S DLC $3.59 $5.99

STEEP SEASON PASS $9.99 $19.99

STEEP X GAMES DLC $5.99 $9.99

STEEP X GAMES PASS $8.99 $14.99

STRIKERS EDGE $4.94 $14.99

STYX: MASTER OF SHADOWS $7.49 $29.99

SUNDERED ELDRITCH EDITION $7.99 $19.99

SUPER AMAZEBALLS $3.99 $4.99

SUPER CLOUDBUILT $6.99 $19.99

SUPER MEAT BOY $4.49 $14.99

SUPERBEAT BUNDLE PACK 1 $1.74 $4.99

SUPERBEAT BUNDLE PACK 2 $1.74 $4.99

SUPERBEAT BUNDLE PACK 3 $1.74 $4.99

SUPERBEAT BUNDLE PACK 4 $1.74 $4.99

SUPERBEAT BUNDLE PACK 5 $1.74 $4.99

SUPERBEAT BUNDLE PACK 6 $1.74 $4.99

SUPERBEAT: XONIC $8.99 $29.99

SYBERIA 3 $9.99 $49.99

TACOMA $4.99 $19.99

TALISMAN: DIGITAL EDITION $8.99 $29.99

THE AMERICAN DREAM $9.99 $19.99

THE BRIDGE $1.99 $9.99

THE COMA: RECUT $3.74 $14.99

THE CREW $9.89 $29.99

THE CREW – SEASON PASS $9.99 $24.99

THE DISNEY AFTERNOON COLLECTION $4.99 $19.99

THE GIRL AND THE ROBOT $7.49 $14.99

THE GOLF CLUB 2 $5.99 $29.99

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 2 $9.99 $24.99

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 3 $9.99 $24.99

THE LITTLE ACRE $5.19 $12.99

THE MAGIC CIRCLE: GOLD EDITION $3.99 $19.99

THE METRONOMICON: SLAY THE DANCE FLOOR $9.99 $19.99

THE MOOSEMAN $4.19 $6.99

THE PATH OF MOTUS $8.24 $14.99

THE PATH OF MOTUS DELUXE EDITION $8.99 $17.99

THE PERFECT SNIPER (VR) $9.74 $14.99

THE SUN AND MOON $2.49 $9.99

THE TOWN OF LIGHT $7.99 $19.99

THE WARRIORS $8.99 $14.99

THESEUS VR $3.99 $9.99

THIEF $2.99 $19.99

THIMBLEWEED PARK $8.99 $19.99

THREE FOURTHS HOME: EXTENDED EDITION $2.49 $9.99

THUMPER (VR) $4.99 $19.99

TINY TROOPERS JOINT OPS $3.19 $7.99

TINY TROOPERS JOINT OPS COMPLETE BUNDLE $3.19 $7.99

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS – DELUXE PACK $2.99 $9.99

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS – FALLEN GHOSTS $4.49 $14.99

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS – GHOST PACK: REBELLION $1.49 $4.99

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS – NARCO ROAD $4.49 $14.99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION – UPPER EAST SIDE OUTFIT PACK $1.49 $4.99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION EXPANSION I: UNDERGROUND $4.49 $14.99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION EXPANSION II: SURVIVAL $4.49 $14.99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION LAST STAND $4.49 $14.99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION LET IT SNOW PACK $2.09 $6.99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION PARADE PACK $2.09 $6.99

TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION $5.99 $29.99

TOREN $4.99 $9.99

TORN $9.89 $29.99

TORO $1.49 $2.99

TORQUEL $4.99 $9.99

TOTO TEMPLE DELUXE $2.49 $9.99

TOUHOU DOUBLE FOCUS $3.99 $9.99

TOY ODYSSEY: THE LOST AND FOUND $7.49 $14.99

TOY SOLDIERS: WAR CHEST $8.99 $14.99

TRACKMANIA TURBO $9.99 $39.99

TRANSCRIPTED $1.99 $7.99

TRANSFERENCE $9.99 $24.99

TRICKY TOWERS $7.49 $14.99

TRINE 2: COMPLETE STORY $2.99 $19.99

TRINE 3: THE ARTIFACTS OF POWER $5.49 $21.99

TRINE BUNDLE $7.49 $29.99

TRINE ENCHANTED EDITION $2.24 $14.99

TRINE TRILOGY $8.99 $29.99

TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE! $5.99 $14.99

TROLL & I $5.99 $29.99

TRUE FEAR: FORSAKEN SOULS – PART 1 $4.99 $9.99

TUMBLESTONE $4.99 $24.99

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS CAPCOM 3 $9.99 $24.99

ULTRAWINGS (VR) $7.49 $14.99

UNCANNY VALLEY $3.24 $12.99

UNO $3.99 $9.99

VALENTINO ROSSI THE GAME $6.99 $19.99

VALIANT HEARTS: THE GREAT WAR $5.99 $14.99

VECTOR UNIT TRIPLE PACK $7.99 $19.99

VERDUN $7.99 $19.99

VERTICAL DROP HEROES HD $2.49 $9.99

VICTOR VRAN $9.99 $19.99

VR APOCALYPSE $5.39 $8.99

WAILING HEIGHTS $4.79 $11.99

WARLOCKS VS SHADOWS $5.59 $13.99

WE ARE THE DWARVES $5.24 $14.99

WEREWOLVES WITHIN (VR) $6.59 $19.99

WHEEL OF FORTUNE $7.99 $19.99

WHERE ARE MY FRIENDS? $1.79 $5.99

WHISPERING WILLOWS (GAME AND THEME) $3.74 $12.49

WORLDS OF MAGIC: PLANAR CONQUEST $8.69 $28.99

WRAITH (VR) $7.99 $9.99

WRC 6 $9.99 $49.99

WUPPO – SUPER DELUXE EDITION $4.49 $29.99

XCOM 2 REINFORCEMENT PACK $9.99 $19.99

XEODRIFTER $0.99 $9.99

YASAI NINJA $1.49 $2.99

YESTERDAY ORIGINS $4.99 $24.99

ZOMBI $6.99 $19.99

ZOTRIX $2.99 $9.99

For the full list of discounted games across PS3, PS Vita, and PS4, check out the PSN here. Keep in mind, this Flash Sale only goes from June 21 – June 24.

Do any of those games catch your eye? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]