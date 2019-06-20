Since launching the PlayStation Hits initiative for PlayStation 4 in summer 2018, which is a program where certain titles are reduced to a $20 price tag, Sony has continuously updated the lineup. The latest addition is set to arrive this summer and includes a number of games that have only been on the market for two years or so. It is a good deal that many gamers will not want to pass up, especially if they’ve been missing out on some of the console’s best titles.

The new additions to the lineup include rive titles, a few of which are PlayStation exclusives. A post on the PlayStation Blog provided the list of them:

Friday the 13th: The Game

God of War III Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Nioh

Resident Evil VII

As a reminder, Friday the 13th: The Game and Resident Evil VII are multiplatform games.

These additions to the PlayStation Hits collection will go on sale in the United States and in Canada on June 28th for $19.99 USD each. They should be simple enough to find on store shelves, as they come packaged in a distinctive red case, instead of the blue one dedicated to all other PlayStation 4 physical releases.

Thanks to the five titles noted above, the PS Hits’ full lineup will feature a total of 41 games, all priced at $19.99. It seems to have something for everyone, too, regardless of taste. A number of TT Games’ LEGO titles are featured in the collection, racing games are also well represented, as are fighting games with the likes of both Injustice entries and Street Fighter V featuring in the lineup. RPG fans have a good selection at their disposal as well, courtesy of Nioh, Persona 5, Bloodborne, and others.

For now, there does not seem to be a pattern to the releases. It’s anyone’s guess as to when Sony will add to the lineup, again.

