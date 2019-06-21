To set the stage for the imminent release of Borderlands 3, Gearbox Software released free DLC for Borderlands 2, Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary. It’s a smart move on Gearbox’s part, giving players a reason to dive back into the series before the third mainline entry hits. However, not every aspect of the expansion’s launch seems wholesome. Apparently, one mission in the DLC references drama between Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford and Claptrap’s former voice actor, David Eddings, in poor taste.

In a recent episode of the Giant Bombcast, the hosts discussed the DLC’s Claptrap-centric mission, “Claptocurrency.” Of course, the tiny robot now has a new voice actor, but most concerning is the apparent allusion to David Eddings’ departure from Gearbox. The Twitter account, @truongasm posted the following clip from the podcast in which the Claptrap mission is discussed:

Claptrap’s mission has the character attempting to illegally earn more cryptocurrency. His plan involves nothing short of deception and backstabbing. When “Claptocurrency” concludes, with Claptrap’s plan ultimately failing, he comments on his misfortune. To earn money the right way, Claptrap says he will now have to crawl back to his ex-employer and beg for his old job. Could this all be coincidence? Sure, but it does sound like a dramatized version of what Randy Pitchford claims happened with David Eddings not reprising the Claptrap role.

You can hear how the mission ends for Claptrap in the video below, courtesy of another Twitter post from @truongasm:

Decided to check out the quest. I hate how it sounded exactly like I predicted Claptrap’s passive-aggressive, optimistic, overacting to sound. I guess credit where it’s due to Jim Foronda for imitating Eddings well then. Video source: https://t.co/LZ20hsjetM pic.twitter.com/8TtwcgjKqd — Mom (@truongasm) June 20, 2019

Is this in poor taste, seemingly placing a spotlight on real life dilemmas in what appears to be a petty rejoinder to social media digs? That appears to be the case. Yet, the truth of how this mission was written and why may never emerge. Everyone, for now at least, will simply have to come to their own conclusion.

Borderlands 3 will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on September 13th.

[Source: Giant Bomb via @truongasm on Twitter]