The internet has somewhat calmed down over the surprise of learning Keanu Reeves will play a role in Cyberpunk 2077. Given the actor’s notable past with science fiction franchises, it’s easy to see why CD Projekt RED wanted him in the upcoming title. Apparently, the studio also saw him as a good fit for the role of Johnny Silverhand, “a natural pick,” to be exact.

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, Quest Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz divulged why the studio wanted Keanu Reeves for the part. Mostly, it seems to have come down to Reeves’ typically taking roles that resemble what CD Projekt RED has in store for Johnny Silverhand. Tomaszkiewicz told GamesIndustry.biz,

We were thinking about who [Johnny] is as a character. He is a rebel and is standing against the oppression; he’s standing for an idea. A lot of characters that Keanu has played in his career were like that as well. We felt it was a natural pick for the character. Also, I’m not sure if you know this, but he’s also played a lot of characters called John or Johnny, which creates this cool link. In general, we felt it was a natural pick and he’s a very experienced actor. We were very excited to be working with him.

Reeves’ part in Cyberpunk 2077 is no mere cameo, as some may be inclined to assume. In fact, his lines of dialogue will come second only to those of the player character, V. This seems to suggest Johnny Silverhand’s presence will be felt throughout much of the game. While the finer details about the character remain a mystery, CD Projekt has clued fans into how Johnny will affect the narrative. In a weird way, he’s said to haunt V via a biochip implanted in the character’s brain. Like the Joker’s role in Batman: Arkham Knight, Johnny will serve as somewhat of a commentator and guide.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch next spring for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. Preorders for it and the pricey Collector’s Edition went live during E3. Fans interested in picking up the Collector’s Edition would do well to act fast. It seems they are already selling like hot cakes.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]