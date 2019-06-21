Creation tools in games continue to grow in popularity. Just recently, Ubisoft released a Story Creator mode for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. But there is another Ubisoft title whose creation tools are making waves on the internet for now. Far Cry 5‘s map editor has helped one fan recreate one of the most iconic landmarks in cinema, Andy’s house from Toy Story. It’s remarkably impressive, too.

Redditor duncsmaps posted a screenshot of his latest project, showing off Andy’s childhood home, fully built and up for sale. The detail is astounding. Even the mailbox and trash can appear at the end of the driveway, both with shadows due to the positioning of the sun off-screen.

A video was posted to the creator’s YouTube channel, Mojo Swoptops, where the creative process behind making Andy’s home in the Far Cry 5 map editor is revealed. Check it out below:

Of course, making houses isn’t the only purpose of Far Cry 5’s map editor. The tools can also be used to make full blown levels, courtesy of more than 9,000 assets. 5,000 of these assets come directly from Far Cry 5. Meanwhile, the remaining 4,000 or so are from other franchises in Ubisoft’s stable. They include Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, and Watch Dogs.

Considering all of the above, it’s no wonder a piece of Toy Story history was able to be faithfully recreated. The map editor’s tools make use of assets such as structures, rocks, caves, different types of plant wildlife, and much more. Want to make a pirate hideout using AC: Black Flag’s assets? It’s certainly possible. There just so happened to be someone that wanted to show Andy’s childhood home some love. Who knows what else could be brought to life in Far Cry 5?

Far Cry 5 is out now on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

