Though it leaked ahead of the show, Ubisoft still managed to wow audiences with the announcement of Rainbow Six Quarantine. This new iteration in the long-running Tom Clancy franchise will not be quite like any other. Co-op PvE gameplay will rest at the center of this particular experience, as opposed to the PvP action that fueled Rainbow Six Siege. Now, those who want a shot at trying the game early through a beta can sign up to do so. Beta registration is currently live on the game’s official website.

Similar to most other beta sign ups, registration for Rainbow Six Quarantine is rather simple. Visit the website, choose your platform of choice, and, boom, you have entered for a chance at beta selection. While this sign up process will not guarantee everyone early access, those who register should expect to receive “custom updates.” What these updates will consist of exactly remains to be seen.

Fans shouldn’t solely anticipate a different style of play for this Rainbow Six entry. This time, the story takes place in the franchise’s future, with the Rainbow Operators taking on a new kind of threat. Quarantine’s enemies are humans infected by an alien parasite that’s somehow mutated. At present, the details behind how this all comes into play narratively are a mystery.

While excitement for Quarantine slowly builds, Rainbow Six Siege is still going strong. It will probably continue to do so for the foreseeable future, too. Apparently, Ubisoft plans to support Siege for the next generation of console hardware.

Rainbow Six Quarantine does not yet have a release date, but is expected to launch sometime in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Ubisoft has also yet to make clear when the beta, or even information concerning it, will begin to roll out.

[Source: Ubisoft via PCGamesN]