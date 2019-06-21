The Division 2 Update Fixes More Bugs

Ubisoft’s The Division 2 had a scheduled maintenance period on June 20, 2019 and, for approximately three hours, the servers were down to tidy things up. With things back up and running, Ubisoft has released the small list of patch notes for the latest updates. Spoiler alert: Nothing earthshattering happened.

The newest update focused on fixing some in-game bugs and glitches that have been giving players issues recently, including fixes to an ability that was not working correctly, giving players an advantage in combat and a fix to an ammo glitch that would not allow players to pick up a certain type of ammo.

The short list of patch notes is as follows:

Fixed an issue where the Special Field Research stages would not update properly in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where Specialization ammunition could not be picked up in certain situations.

Fixed an issue of missing gun textures in the inventory.

Fixed an issue causing players to be temporarily invulnerable when replacing an armor plate in cover.

Recently, The Division 2 received a large scale update known as Title Update 4, which saw the addition of a new Specialization into the game called The Gunner. Players who owned the Year 1 pass unlocked the new Specialization right away, and the rest of players needed to complete a series of challenges to unlock The Gunner. The Gunner makes use of a minigun, meaning it is great for covering teammates in overwhelming situations. Title Update 4 also fixed various bugs and glitches, including a bug that would cause lighting to display incorrectly in tunnels and a glitch that would prevent players from acquiring the weekly Clan Cache.

