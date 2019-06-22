Cyberpunk 2077‘s Lead Quest Designer, Paweł Sasko, has confirmed that the upcoming title will allow players to have relationships with multiple characters like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

“In terms of romances, you can think that it’s going to be similar to how The Witcher 3 was – there were whole plot lines regarding characters, and if NPCs were treated well and interested in Geralt, something was happening,” Sakso wrote in response to a message from a fan on Twitter (via Reddit user magired1234). “So here it’s going to be very similar.”

However, unlike Geralt’s relationships, Cyberpunk 2077‘s romance options won’t be heterosexual only.

“Of course players will have way more options than only heterosexual as it was in The Witcher 3 (as Geralt was a defined character that was only interested in females),” Sasko added. “Here you can define what type of interactions your character prefers and have a relationship with that NPC/NPCs.”

We know what you’re thinking but no, still no word on whether we can romance the “breathtaking” Keanu Reeves or not.

When one user asked if it was possible to have sex with Reeves, CD Projekt RED declined to answer because it didn’t want to share “too many” story details. “Johnny is an important character within the game,” the studio teased.

You’ll be able to find out exactly who you can romance in Cyberpunk 2077 when the game releases on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In the meantime, check out our E3 2019 preview to hold you over.

[Source: Reddit]

