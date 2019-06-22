Amazon is at it again with preorder incentives for games. Earlier this month, it was Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers, and now you can get $10 your Cyberpunk 2077 preorder. There’s nothing special you need to do. Just head over to Amazon and preorder the game at the listed price of $49.94. Amazon doesn’t charge until the item ships, but you’ll be locked in for that lower price rather than having to pay the full $59.99.

There’s no telling how long this deal will last though, so you might want to consider that purchase quickly. If you’re planning on picking it up at launch anyway, you might as well lock in the early lower price right now. Again, Amazon will not charge until it ships, so you don’t have to come up with the $50 right away.

This year’s E3 brought us a lot more information about Cyberpunk 2077, including the release date (which is why preorders are now open for the game). Barring any delays, we should see Cyberpunk 2077 release on April 16, 2020. The release date was announced at the Microsoft Xbox press conference by Keanu Reeves just after a brand new trailer revealed the legendary actor to be in the game. We’ve since learned that his character will play a major role, accompanying the player as a kind of digital ghost that has been uploaded into their mind. We also know that fast travel will accompany an Uber-like service that can drive players around automatically, though it’s not going to be a cheap option.

If you’re looking for other sales on games, there’s a massive PSN Flash Sale going on this weekend on the PlayStation Store. Every deal in the flash sale is under $10, so if you aren’t looking to spend a whole lot but want to see what deals might be available, this is the sale to check out.