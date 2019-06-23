With the release of Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2 alongside the ongoing success of Monster Hunter: World, Capcom recently reported record-high profits for the second year in a row. The publisher has comfortably settled for only one major release in the fiscal year ending March, 2020, which is an expansion for Monster Hunter: World. However, Capcom has made it clear that it’s “not giving up” on creating new IPs despite doing “quite well” with its existing franchises.

“We’re not giving up on the idea of creating new characters and series, it’s just we’re doing quite well at the moment with bringing new, fresh approaches to our existing series,” Head of Consumer Games Development Division 2, Ryozo Tsujimoto, told Video Games Chronicles in a recent interview. “That’s working out very well for us but we’ll never take our eye off creating original games in the future.”

“I think what our fans value is the uniqueness that Capcom brings to the games and characters that we create,” added Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Director, Fujioka Kaname. “Even these days, I’m confident we can continue to create these new experiences, titles, and characters that will resonate with people, not just in our home market of Japan but everywhere in the world.”

Capcom said in its annual report that Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2 sales were backed by their “established popularity overseas.” The company plans to strengthen its digital sales and wants to continue exploring the esports sector.

Despite one major release scheduled for the fiscal year ending March, 2020, Capcom is expecting an operating income growth for the seventh year in a row, and another year of record profits.

[Source: VGC]

