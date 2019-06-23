Research firm SuperData recently released its monthly report on the global digital games market for May 2019, revealing a four percent year-on-year decline across all platforms.

Epic Games’ Fortnite earned a staggering $203 million across all platforms, thanks in part to Season 9. However, this figure represents a 38 percent year-on-year decline in a continuous downward trend for the studio. Console still accounts for the biggest slice of the Fortnite market.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is the highlight of this report. According to SuperData, PUBG Corporation’s battle royale pioneer “quietly continues to sell millions of units” despite being overshadowed by Electronic Arts’ Apex Legends and Fortnite.

“We estimate that PUBG has sold 4.7 million digital units across PC and console year-to-date through May, maintaining its position as one of the best selling shooter titles on any platform,” the company wrote.

Elsewhere, FIFA Ultimate Team revenue also declined year-on-year but Sega had a successful month with the launch of Total War: Three Kingdoms on PC, which sold more than one million units at launch and generated $62 million in revenue.

May 2019’s top ten digital titles on consoles are as follows:

Fortnite FIFA 19 Mortal Kombat 11 NBA 2K19 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Devil May Cry 5 MLB The Show 19 Days Gone Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Grand Theft Auto V

Are our readers surprised by PUBG‘s continued success? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: SuperData]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.