Ubisoft will release a new Rainbow Six Siege patch on Thursday, June 27th, which will include an additional option for controller rotation curves.

“This new version of the curve focuses on the early part when shooting and then offering a steady variation until the full movement,” wrote the developer. “Our goal is to deliver a more consistent curve as players move their joystick further from neutral.”

Patch notes are as follows:

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

Fixed – The mouse cursor remains on the screen resulting in loss of control over the camera.

– There is no sound when a user crouch/prone while spamming forward with a specific timing.

– Users can dropshot without losing ADS.

– Users can dropshot without losing ADS. Fixed – Performing a sweep just before climbing a ledge in rappel will cause instant orientation change.

– Performing a sweep just before climbing a ledge in rappel will cause instant orientation change. Fixed – It is possible to remove the recoil of any gun by following some steps.

– It is possible to remove the recoil of any gun by following some steps. Fixed – Claymores don’t kill defenders if they prone and go through the laser with their feet.

OPERATORS

NØKK

Fixed – Transition to ADS during Idle or Run is slower during the HEL activation animation with 5.7 USG and D-50.

IQ

Fixed – IQ loses most of her functionalities if deploying her primary gadget before ending the rappel animation.

LEVEL DESIGN

KAFE

Fixed – There’s space between the Ext Terrace ground and the Pillar Room door frame.

– Sounds can be heard coming through a shuttered window on the left side of the North wall.

COASTLINE

Fixed – There is a new way to get on the purple tarp.

– There is a new way to get on the purple tarp. Fixed – Players can spawn peek the Docks.

– Players can spawn peek the Docks. Fixed – Players can Parkour up the APC and peek from unexpected angles in 2F Penthouse.

HOUSE

Fixed – Haze effect is too intense after destroying walls surrounding the room, hindering player’s vision

– Players are able to spawn peek on the window sill with the help of Tachanka's turret.

– Players are able to spawn peek on the window sill with the help of Tachanka’s turret. Fixed – The explosion fog is too thick near the car in B Garage.

SKYSCRAPER

Fixed – Player can see through a display of 2F taiko from underneath.

USER EXPERIENCE

Fixed – Achievement list is not updated on Uplay PC.

– Achievement list is not updated on Uplay PC. Fixed – MMR shown on previous seasons shows wrong values.

– MMR shown on previous seasons shows wrong values. Fixed – Player Hub brightness increases when switching from operator loadout after equipping an uniform.

– Player Hub brightness increases when switching from operator loadout after equipping an uniform. Fixed – Killing interrogated players increments the counter/Activates RFF.

– Killing interrogated players increments the counter/Activates RFF. Fixed – Players under RFF take reverse damage when shooting Maestro’s Evil Eye or Twitch’s Shock Drone while they’re under player control.

– Players under RFF take reverse damage when shooting Maestro’s Evil Eye or Twitch’s Shock Drone while they’re under player control. Fixed – Inviting players to Squad after hosting and leaving an online dedicated lobby will cause the invited to join the original lobby.

– Inviting players to Squad after hosting and leaving an online dedicated lobby will cause the invited to join the original lobby. Fixed – Error message is received if a user accepts a squad invitation after leaving a Custom Online lobby.

